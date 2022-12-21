"No Posada” is what one local family heard again and again Monday afternoon as they continued a possible 200-years annual family religious Christmas tradition commemorating the journey of Joseph and Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of lodging — only to be turned away time and time again.
“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid,” said Dolores Herrera of Santa Rosa. “My mother Leonarda Trujillo did it, and before her, my father, Felix Venegas, did it for more than 75 years. And before that our grandfather. My mom did it until she went blind in 1952 but, even then, she did it, but just kept it smaller.”
Before dying, her mother asked Herrera to carry on the tradition. She agreed. When Herrera moved to Santa Rosa, she continued returning year after year and has now been leading it, with the help of her brother, for 36 years.
“It’s important,” said her brother, Lorenzo Trujillo. “The memories are beautiful and we want to keep it going. We can now trace them back to the 1800s.”
Trujillo helps Herrera by coordinating the home visits. During COVID, they continued Las Posadas via Zoom.
Herrera said she had 10 brothers and sisters and they all continued gathering year after year after their mother died.
It’s a tradition they don't want to break, they said.
Holding lit candles and singing prayers and songs, the family — with 7-year old Dahlia Lopez dressed as Mary, and 10 year old Billie Soto as Joseph leading the procession — are visiting a different home each night for nine nights.
“It is the number of days of Joseph and Mary’s journey into Bethlehem,” Herrera said.
“On January 6, Dia de los Santos Reyes (Three Kings Day) we meet again and we put Baby Jesus and the nativities away.”
As they walk, they also honor loved ones who have died by holding their framed photographs with them.
They used to visit two to three homes a night but for several years, have visited only one home where they will knock and sing an entry song again and again, symbolizing going to different homes. From within the home, another song is returned — informing them there's no lodging (posada) and asking them to go away. After several verses, the door finally opens and the group is ushered to an altar where a manger awaits. The group continues to pray and sing before an altar setting of candles and photographs of deceased loved ones as well as a nativity set consisting of Joseph, Mary, farm animals, angels, and a manger for the Baby Jesus. Baby Jesus, however, isn't brought out or laid in the manger until his celebrated birth – on December 24.
This year the Posada is dedicated to Frank Trujillo who died on October 30.
“He was our spiritual leader,” Herrera said. “We are dedicating it to my brother and to my (late) husband. May God keep them in peace and rest.”
Once the religious walk is over, the family stays to visit while breaking bread — either sweet bread and Mexican chocolate or a full meal — whatever they want to serve, Herrera said.
Victoria Munoz, a student at Strathmore High School, and granddaughter of Carmen Bejarano — one of Herrera’s siblings — said she has participated in it since she was a child and remembers playing the part of Mary in the processions for two years. Her brother, Jesus, who's now serving in the U.S. Navy, was Joseph.
Munoz invited her friend Macy Behrens, also of SHS, to experience the beautiful celebration.
“It’s beautiful,” Behrens said. “She explained it to me. It’s really beautiful to come and see it. It’s good to experience it. My family doesn’t do anything like this.”
Herrera, who now lives in Santa Rosa, said the Posadas have been slowing down but for now, as long as she can still do it, she will continue traveling to Porterville for the nine days of Las Posadas.
“I won’t stop until God says,” Herrera said.
The Las Posadas tradition is celebrated in Mexico and by many Hispanics in the United States from December 16-24.