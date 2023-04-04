The 91st annual Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival was a huge weekend success as thousands of people flocked to Lindsay’s streets and city park to watch the parade and enjoy the festival. This year’s theme was ‘There's No Place Like Orange Blossom’ and with 40 parade entries, a cornhole and horseshoe tournament, carnival, vendors, car show and more, there really was no other place to be except the 2023 OBF on Saturday morning.
Right at 10 a.m. the parade kicked off, led by Public Safety Chief Rick Carrillo. Carrillo and two assisting officers waved to the crowded streets as they made their way down the street towards Lindsay’s city park. The OBF Grand Marshal, Gary Meling, drove down the parade route in an old fire truck, followed by this year’s Honored Couple Val and Teresa Saucedo.
The OBF Queen Samantha Gutierrez stood atop her float in a sparkling green dress, waving down at little girls who were dazzled by the princess-like figure before them. She was accompanied by two OBF attendants.
Sensations Baton and Dance Company put on a show as they danced and twirled down the street. From teenagers to little toddlers, the girls in the flashy group were ready to perform at their best for the crowds.
A large portion of the parade was encompassed by car clubs. The Charter Oak A’s car club out of Visalia rolled by in the Ford Model A’s honking their vintage horns and smiling to parade viewers. Lindsay’s Finest put on a show as they rolled down the street, sometimes on only two or three tires. The cars bounced and bobbed on their hydraulics and old classic cruising music played from the vehicles interiors.
Lindsay High School’s performing arts students passed by in groups divided by which art they partook in. Cheer walked by first, armed with glittering pompoms. Theater and guitar followed. Students dressed in stage clothes entertained the audience, while the guitar students belted out songs by Los Tucanes de Tijuana. The crowd applauded at the students' renditions of the Spanish tunes.
Rounding out the parade was Cannon’s Bounce Houses who sprayed a foam cannon over a small group of kids who followed behind them. The cannon left paths of foam lingering on the street as they made their way to the city park where the carnival was already well underway.
The OBF carnival, which ran through Sunday,was highly anticipated amongst the younger population who waited patiently in line to purchase tickets in order to ride the carnival rides. A giant wheel and bumper cars were among the popular attractions.
A bake-off was held around 11 a.m. where the only requirement for the bakers was their goodie must include orange in some aspect, either color or flavor. The baking competition was judged by the OBF queen and her court. Each winner received a $100 prize.
A horseshoe tournament was held near the carnival. The 9th annual horseshoe tournament was hosted in part by the Lindsay Bangers. Horseshoe teams from across the Valley were ready to participate on Saturday afternoon.
A cornhole tournament took place concurrently with the horseshoe tournament. The 3rd annual cornhole tournament was hosted in part with CenCal Baggers and hopeful participants competed for the title of “King of Lindsay.”
A massive car show was the centerpiece at Lindsay City Park where at least 100 cars rallied and parked in lines. Several car clubs from across the Valley were present including Forbidden Fantasy, Nasty Habitz, and Loyalty Car Club.
“This year's event was a great success,” said OBF Foundation President Danny Salinas. “Attendance was up from previous years, the weather was great and fun was had by all. Many competed in the various activities, including the Horseshoe Tournament, Corn Hole Tournament, Skate Competition, as well as an Orange Sack Race for kids sponsored by Awake Skate Shop. We added more entertainment this year and had Kassandra Gutierrez, who was 2017’s Orange Blossom Queen, as our parade and entertainment MC. We plan to continue to make improvements annually to ensure that the festival runs well and is enjoyed by all. Many thanks to all who made this festival happen and to all who attended. See you next year!”
OBF Parade and Bake-off results are as follows:
FLOATS:
1st Place: Alternative Education City
2nd Place: Lindsay Chamber of Commerce
3rd Place: Breakthrough Church
BATON/MUSIC:
1st Place: Dazzling Dynamics
2nd Place: Lindsay High School Performing Arts
3rd Place: Sensations Baton and Dance Company
VEHICLE:
1st Place: Lindsay Wellness Center
2nd Place: Lindsay Fire Museum
3rd Place: Charter Oak Model A Club
MISCELLANEOUS:
1st Place: Lindsay District Hospital Guild
2nd Place: Lindsay Youth Football and Cheer
3rd Place: Kingdom Realty
BREAD:Richard Lambert
CAKE:Emily Chavez
COOKIES:Vincent Torre