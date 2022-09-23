Porterville Garden Club held a meeting together with other garden clubs throughout the region on Thursday.
One of the special guests, Zeb Witt, gave an informative and interesting presentation about his mushroom cultivation and propagation called Big Foot Farms.
Zeb, the son of Lori Witt, said he and his sister specialize in growing a variety of gourmet mushrooms, like White button, shitake, oyster, king, Lions mane, and porcini mushrooms.
They cultivate the mushrooms and have built a house to raise them, with shelving units and other equipment Zeb has built to the proper specifications. They use mushroom spores to grow mushrooms in bags with a certain amount of light, using oats and then oak wood to feed the mushrooms. Beside spores they can also clone mushrooms.
At the Elks Lodge on Thursday in his presentation Witt said all the cultures he uses are commercial stain, he can sterilize 60 bags of millet or oats at a time. Mushrooms grow in the grain and they grow right out of the bags.
He uses a fogger to maintain the proper humidity and says there's a constant flow of air moving around the room where the mushrooms grow.
He said he found out mushrooms grow in healthy land, especially in a healthy forest where the nutrients in the soil have a proper balance of both good and bad fungi. And mushrooms tend to grow on old wood. That doesn't mean it's bad.
Mushrooms are full of vitamins, especially vitamin D.
One thing everyone learned in his presentation is mushrooms need to be cooked to bring out their nutrients.
Most of the women thought Witt's presentation was interesting, and said they learned a lot they didn't know. Especially about cooking mushrooms to bring out the nutrients.
"He was excellent and very enthusiastic about what he does. It was a great presentation," said Darlene Yeager, from Caruthers.
“It was fantastic," said Maile Melhomian. "The mushrooms look like sculptures."
After the meeting presentation was over, Witt had mushrooms for sale, and many women bought them to try out.
After the presentation Witt spoke a bit about his journey to mushroom farming.
He was studying criminology at Porterville College and realized it just wasn't for him, so he started working for the Forest Service in the Fulton Hotshot Crew.
"When we were fighting fires and traveling from Alaska, to Canada, and all over the U.S. lower 48, it was amazing.
“It got to the point — every fire we got to I would notice mushrooms growing, during the 14 days we were at each tour."
He noticed the desecration in some parts of woods, or towns, and other places where the fire didn't burn anything. And in those places there would be mushrooms.
"I found mushrooms in Three Rivers, and near them there was Poison Oak growing.
\"I've noticed, often where there is something bad growing, there is something good growing, to counteract it. Near the Poison Oak, Turkey Tails take away the inflammation. That is Native American wisdom."
Witt said the other HotShots all got Poison Oak and itched for days, while he used the Turkey Tail, and made a tea over the campfire, and also cooked the mushroom over hot coals and he didn't suffer much at all.
That's how he became interested in mushrooms, and having mushrooms in the forest means the ground and whole forest is healthier.
"That's what I know," he says, "but there is a lot more to our soil biology. I got on the internet and started googling beneficial fungi in our soil, and the fungi that are not beneficial."
From there on he realized he didn't want to make a career of Wildland Fire Management, so he saved up and decided to start mushroom farming and cultivation. He's also working with his family at their sawmill.
He's enthralled with the mushroom farm and started his business and sells to restaurants, farmers markets, and the local community.
He has a weekly delivery schedule with Poor Richard's Restaurants, as well.
For more information: Big Foot Farms, Zeb Witt, 559-202-6386, bigfootfarming@gmail.com