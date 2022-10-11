A former Porterville city council member will face no time in jail after facing charges of crimes against a minor.
A judge has ruled Daniel Penaloza will spend no time in jail but instead will serve community service hours. The judge's recent ruling also came with a long list of conditions Penaloza must meet.
Earlier this year a Tulare County Grand Jury indicted Penaloza on four felony counts: two counts of sex with a minor more than three years younger than him, sodomy of a person under the age of 18 and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child. The indictment also included a felony count of dissuading a witness pertaining to a separate victim.
The crimes were allegedly committed between June 2020 and May 2021. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Penaloza resigned from the council in June, 2021.
The minor is now 18 but was 17 at the time the crimes were originally committed. Penaloza pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released under supervised recognizance.
If convicted of all the charges, Penaloza faced up to 5 years in state prison. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office stated it sought 90 days in jail for Penaloza, but added the judge ruling on the case decided to suspend the 90 days in jail and give him community service. The DA's office stated Penaloza was sentenced to 80 hours of community service.
The terms of the sentence also includes Penaloza having no contact with those under the age of 18 without another adult present and he also must receive approval from the probation department for employment.