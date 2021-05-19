For the second straight year the city of Porterville won't be able to hold an in-person ceremony honoring the military personnel who will have military banners placed in the community in their honor. But that doesn't mean they won't be honored.
For the second straight year the city of Porterville will hold a virtual ceremony in tribute to those who will have military banners placed in their honor this year. An announcement about the virtual ceremony has been placed on the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services website.
“The Porterville City Council will celebrate the 2021 honorees in a special video tribute,” the website stated.
The video which will feature every member of the military who's having a banner placed this year will be available to be viewed on the City of Porterville YouTube account, beginning on Memorial Day, May 31.
Normally a Military Banner Ceremony is held at Centennial Park during Memorial Day weekend. But Tulare County is still in the orange tier which limits the number of people who can be at outdoor gatherings.
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said an in-person ceremony won't be held in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines. More than 500 people attended the last in-person military banner ceremony in 2019, well above what's allowed in the orange tier.
“Although disappointed that we couldn’t meet in person, we are proud to fill the streets of our community with these special tributes to our local military personnel,” the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure website stated.
Moore said city staff will be placing the new military banners on May 25 and they will be up in time for Memorial Day. There will be 122 banners placed this year, bringing the total of banners in the city to 750. Four new banners honoring those who were killed in action will be raised at Veterans Park, joining the others that are at the park.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services website again is providing an interactive map in which all 750 banners can be seen. Those who go to the map can do a search or click on each point to display the honoree's name, branch of service, years of service, rank, and link to preview the banner's design.
This year the new banners are being placed on Westfield Avenue from Westwood to Main, on Henderson from Westwood to Newcomb, on Morton from Westwood to Plano, on Westwood Street from Olive Avenue to Westfield and on Newcomb from Olive to Westfield.
The links to the YouTube video honoring this year's military personnel and the interactive map are available at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/MilitaryBannerProgram.cfm
The City of Porterville has given the chance for those to purchase banners to honor loved ones who are currently serving or have served in the military since 2016.
While there will be no in-person military banner ceremony this year, the ceremony honoring veterans, including those who paid the ultimate price, will return this year as American Legion Post 20 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, at Hillcrest Cemetery. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
The Avenue of Flags will also return as 2,000 flags will be displayed in the Avenue of Flags. A small flag will also be placed at the gravesite of every veteran.
Those who would like to volunteer with the effort in placing the small flags and with the Avenue of Flags can call Don Dowling, 920-2659.