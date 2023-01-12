A small — yet jolting earthquake — wasn't enough to faze Schafer Dam at Success Lake while the remnants of the recent storms could be seen with debris spread across the lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District conducted a series of inspections of the Richard L. Schafer Dam and the Tule River Spillway after a 3.2 earthquake was recorded at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Success Lake was the epicenter of the earthquake.
“After performing a post-earthquake inspection of the dam and its associated appurtenances, there were no findings of concern to report,” said Charlie Mauldin, USACE operations project manager at the dam.
Mauldin added dam operators will continue to perform routine inspections and report any findings. After the latest major storm, Success Lake's storage was at 42,340 acre-feet as of Wednesday afternoon, which is about 50 percent of capacity. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated any releases at this time are part of normal dam operations.
The dam provides flood control, recreation opportunities and irrigation and spans 3,490 feet across the Tule River and is 142 feet high. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred at a depth of about five miles below the lake.
Calvin Foster, Southern Operations Area Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, who lives at nearby Montgomery Ranch, said the earthquake sounded like a “sonic boom” and he could definitely feel it. “I don't recall ever having anything occur there,” Foster said.
He said protocol was followed to inspect the dam after an earthquake based on factors such as the vicinity of the earthquake, its magnitude and if “we feel it.”
We look for any change, issues or damage” from previous inspections that are regularly done, said Foster about the inspection that was done after the earthquake. “Public safety is paramount in everything we do.”
The expansion of the Schafer Dam Spillway is now underway as Phase II of the project which consists of the construction of the actual spillway is being done as part of the Success Lake Enlargement project. Foster said that project was unaffected by the earthquake and has obviously been more affected by the recent storms.
“The only impact has been the significant runoff which is making a mess out of a lot of things,” Foster said.
Phase I of the project which included the needed roadwork was completed last year. Foster said he still believes the spillway is on track to be completed in 2024. Foster said he wants to see the completion of the spillway “so I can go decide to retire.”
The aftermath of the storm could be seen on Wednesday with Success Lake filled with debris. Foster said he can accept the tradeoff when it comes to the storms' impacts.
“We're glad we're getting this rain,” Foster said. “What gets you out of the drought is flooding. It's been a few years since we've experienced this.”
Success Dam's spillway will be raised by 10 feet as a result of the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reported theres now a 1-in-50 chance in any given year for flooding to happen in Porterville from the Tule River. Once the spillway is completed that risk will be reduced in half.
The raising of the spillway will also increase the storage capacity of Success Lake by 28,000 acre-feet to 110,000 acre-feet.