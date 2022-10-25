The traditional bluegrass music from Blue Grass Element, and Dan Stein and Sycamore Bend on Saturday at the Barn Theater Buzzard Festival was outstanding as well as the music performed by Kate and Nate Smith.
Buzzard Fest host Ralph Bourne played to the buzzards to no avail, and unfortunately, Ricky Roadkill, and his crew of buzzards didn't show up to their nesting ground and habitat around the Barn Theater, much to the disappointment of all involved. Bourne played the keyboards and sang his "Ricky, Ricky, Come home" song, which is humorous, but has factual elements about the buzzards or "Turkey vultures." One way you can tell is the smell as vultures have an acute sense of smell.
Bourne said all the donations from the Buzzard Fest go directly to the Barn Theater, and he said, "That Ricky Roadkill stopped by to see the Addams Family" at the theater, and they had to extend the show. "You are sure to get your fill, right here in Porterville. Looking for something to eat, dead meat — right here in Porterville."
But no buzzards didn't diminish the crowd's enthusiasm for the marvelous music and camaraderie of the evening.
Besides music, Buzzard fest organizers provided pizza, sodas, candy, and inside the fenced concert area, beer, for those inclined.
The Smith's band played a variety of favorite covers from Neil Young, Creedence Clearwater Revival, a song by Paul McCartney, Jolene by Dolly Parton, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison, a Tracy Chapman song, and more.
After their break, Blue Grass Element, Dan Stein and Sycamore Bend played a deep and thoughtful song that was poignant. They're a bunch of talented and experienced musicians.
They played “I Sure Do Miss that Good Electric Old Washing Machine,” a syncopated number and a number of songs: That Bad Situation, The Hangman's Ride, written by Stein, and they played American Hero written by McDonald.
Stein sang and played the six-string amplified acoustic guitar, with band members Michael McDonald on the mandolin/vocals, Doug Carlton on the Dobro/vocals, and Steve Hall playing banjo.
Other band members played percussion and bass.
The band’s first CD was released in 2013. COLD HARD WINTER is a compilation of original songs written by Stein or McDonald.
Another song the band played was called the Copiapo Coal Miner Tragedy in reference to what happened to coal miners in Chile in 2010.
Stein thanked the audience for having them. "We played here in 2013,” he said. They then played "California Sunshine."
After a great show with memorable playing, as always, Stein said, "Thank you. We'll see you next year. We love you.” -
“Come Back Ricky!"
For more information about the Porterville Barn Theater or Sycamore Bend Bluegrass Band look them up on Facebook.