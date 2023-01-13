“It's a no-brainer.” That was the consensus reached at Thursday's Porterville Animal Control meeting when it was discussed to name the new animal shelter after Augie Gonzalez, who died in December.
Gonzalez was the longtime Porterville Animal Control Director before he died. Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow and the commission talked about naming the new animal shelter after Gonzalez on Thursday.
The Porterville Police Department oversees the city's animal control and animal shelter. Castellow was at Thursday's meeting to cover the status of the current animal shelter north of Lindsay and the development of the new animal shelter.
“I think it's a great idea,” said Castellow about naming the shelter after Gonzalez. Castellow told the commission he can make a recommendation to the Porterville City County to name the new animal shelter after Gonzalez on behalf of the commission.
A number of monetary donations have also been made to the Porterville Animal Shelter in honor of Gonzalez.
Castellow also talked about replacing Gonzalez at Thursday's meeting and became emotional when doing so. “It's going to be hard to replace Augie,” Castellow said.
He said the process to replace Gonzalez could take a long time but could possibly be speeded up by the possibility of staying in house and selection Erica Huron as the animal control director. Huron is now serving as the acting animal control director and Castellow said he “fully” expects her to apply to serve in the position on a permanent basis.
“She was trained by the best,” said Huron about working with Gonzalez. “She's well-rounded for that position. She has the full support of the PPD right now.”
Castellow also updated the progress of the development of the former City Bank Building at 185 N. D. which is being remodeled to become the new animal shelter. The property is now fenced off and Castellow described the project as being in its “infancy of construction” phase.
“It's going to be amazing for the city of Porterville and the PD,” Castellow said. “It's been a long time in coming.” He added he believes animal control will receive more volunteers as a result of the new shelter.
He talked about how issues had to be dealt with at the current shelter due to the recent storms, included fixing a portion of a roof. But he said all the animals at the shelter are safe.
He did say the shelter couldn't take animals from Woodlake and Lindsay, but added Tulare County Animal Control graciously stepped in to help out with the matter.
A report on animals that have to be euthanized at the shelter was also presented. It was reported animals are only euthanized due to illness or being too aggressive an unsafe. It was reported no animal at the shelter “that's capable of living on their own” are put down.