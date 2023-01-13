The Burton Elementary Teachers Association and ther Burton School District didn't get far in their negotiations with a state mediator on Thursday when it comes to an agreement for teachers at all the schools in the district.
BETA president and Burton Middle School teacher Ryne Quiroz said his organization has been negotiating with the district since March and still hasn't been able to reach an agreement. A state mediator was brought in on Thursday but Quiroz said at noon the district asked for the session to end and for a second session to be held. He said a second negotiating session will be held in two weeks.
A sizeable number of Burton district teachers were demonstrating out in front of the district office off of Westwood on Thursday. Quiroz said the teachers will now take their case to the Burton School Board and plan to gather before the meeting which Quiroz said will be held Tuesday. He added teachers also plan to address the board at the meeting.
Quiroz said he had hoped the session with the state mediator on Thursday would lead to an agreement but added "We didn't do too much negotiating today,"
Quiroz said the message to the board will be "it's imperative that we get a deal done so we retain our teachers. That's our biggest issue. Right now our focus is getting the board members to understand having a competitive salary is what's going to retain teachers."
That's the issue, Quiroz said, as he said the district isn't paying its teachers salaries that are competitive with the Porterville Unified School District and other districts in the area.
“BETA is telling the district to show up for our kids, show up for the community and show up for our teachers,” Quiroz said.
When talking about what Burton teachers were requesting, Quiroz said, “just salaries competitive with PUSD and with all of the other local communities.”
But Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza said the district has been committed to providing competitive salaries to all of its staff.
"Burton School District values the dedication of our teachers and all of our staff in serving students," Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. "Burton School District has always prioritized the salaries of all personnel in our district to ensure we continue to ahve competitive salary schedules and low cost health benefits.
"The education of our students is our top priority and we must do this in partnership with all of our district employees. We are confident that continued conversations will lead to an agreement that satisfies all parties."
Quiroz said the negotiations were being held “so that all of our experienced teachers don't go to Porterville Unified for the extra pay and less work time. Right now that's our greatest fear.”
But Quiroz said the only sticking point in the negotiations was salary. “The only difference is on salary,” said Quiroz.
He claimed losing more experienced teachers to other districts has been an issue. He said about 25-40 teachers have left the district every year over the last few years.
Quiroz said the district has hired 170 new teachers over the last four years, which makes up about 70 percent of the 240 to 250 full-time teachers in the district. “That affects our community,” he said.
"Losing 30-40 teachers a year isn't good for our community," Quiroz said. "It isn't good for our kids."
He added he encouraged the community to let the board members know "we want to pay our teachers."
Quiroz said the district offered the teachers a Cost of Living Adustment, COLA increase, which he said “right now what they're giving is is well below inflation” about what the district has offered.
He said the total increased cost to the district when it comes to what the teachers have asked for — and that includes every staff member who works with students, including classified staff — would be $2.8 million.
“Our district has more than enough money,” said Quiroz about that cost. “They are actually increasing their reserves.”