Cesar Martinez is particularly excited about this show. Because it’s close to home.
The 19-year-old Porterville artist will have an exhibit at Arts Visalia that will run from June 1 to July 1. “The Invisible Generation,” a solo exhibit by Martinez will be featured at the art gallery located at 214 E. Oak in Visalia.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2. An Artist Talk will also be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Martinez has already had his art featured in two exhibits at the Bird Dog Art Gallery at the Tejon Outlets near the Grapevine. And he also received a major break when Stewart and Lynda Resnick who build the Wonderful Pistachio empire also bought one of his paintings.
But now Martinez is excited to have a show closer to home so those from his hometown can see his work.
“I have been lucky enough to receive a lot of support from the people in my hometown,” Martinez said. “Unfortunately, all of my shows have come from the Bakersfield area, making it difficult for people in my city to attend the shows.
“Now, with my solo show being in Visalia, I hope that it finally gives the people in my city a chance to finally attend a show of mine and see my work in person, as well as giving me the opportunity to meet more people from my community.
When talking about his exhibit “The Invisible Generation,” Martinez described it in this way:
“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”
Martinez talked about the ending quoted from George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” as being the inspiration for the exhibit.
“That sparked the inspiration to develop and use what can now be seen as the ‘pig’ character throughout the show. Using this character, I touch on many topics involving positions of power, especially in government.”
There will be about 30 paintings in the exhibit. Most will be on the canvas Martinez normally uses on an exposed stretcher with house paint, spray paint and oil paint sticks.
“Although throughout the show you can find my work on found material, even things like suitcases,” Martinez said. “In this show, I'm introducing people to my poetry. I made about 20 mini books with 17 selected poems relating to the show.”
The title of the show, “The Invisible Generation” was inspired by a section of writing from William S. Burroughs, Martinez said.
“Burroughs shows how using the audio from a tape recorder, he is able to create new perceptions of relationships and situations, in media and in daily interactions,” Martinez said. “This method can, and is used in our daily lives, by an Invisible Generation. An Invisible Generation with power to make laws, and control the aspects that bombard us in our daily lives.”
Martinez said if there’s anything people need to know about his art is “you don’t have to ‘know’ about art in order to go and enjoy the show. Think of it in the same way as cartoons. Cartoons are meant to entertain, and you don't have to know the language, you don't have to be from a certain background, you don't even have to be a certain age, in order to understand and be entertained.
“The visual language I use is meant to act like those cartoons, being universally understood, and have everybody walk away with something that has weight, from the piece.”
Arts Visalia gallery director Michelle Goans said it was a no-brainer to give Martinez his own exhibit.
She said Arts Visalia first came into contact with Martinez’s work at its October 2021 Community Exhibit, Visalia Pride. Martinez submitted two works for that exhibit.
“When the works came into the gallery we were blown away that such a young artist was able to create artwork like his,” Goans said.
Goans was commenting on Martinez’s “C both sides; Chanel,” which he submitted for the 2021 exhibit. Martinez’s work won the exhibit’s Best of Show Award.
“So when Cesar submitted a proposal for a solo exhibit it was an easy yes for Arts Visalia,” Goans said.
“In my time working with Cesar I have witnessed a passionate and lrofessional artist who works hard to cultivate his craft. One of the things Arts Visalia takes pride in is our commitment to uplift artists in our community and Cesar is a great example of the kind of artist who makes that mission an easy one for us.
“We can’t wait to see all of his new works for this show in person and we know that visitors to the gallery will love the work as much as we do.”