A man accused in an animal cruelty case in Lindsay in which a large number of horses, cows, dogs and puppies were involved was arrested.
Cesar Flores, 51 of Lindsay, was arrested.
On Tuesday Tulare County Sheriff’s Office AG Crimes Detectives were alerted to a possible animal abuse case in the 25300 Block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay. Detectives responded to investigate.
When they arrived, Detectives found 48 horses, 13 cows and dozens of dogs and puppies in need of care on two different parcels of land.
AG Detectives worked in partnership with Tulare County Animal Control, and personnel from Pacific Crest Veterinary Clinic. After a thorough review of the animals, a majority of the horses and cattle were determined to be malnourished and in need of urgent care. Additionally, two horses were found dead and one cow had to be euthanized on site.
Through their investigation, Detectives identified Flores as the owner of the properties and animals. Flores was arrested for at least 40 counts of animal cruelty and neglect.
Animal Control and Veterinary Services have established a safety and medical plan for the future care of the remaining animals.
The case will be forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is an ongoing in investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dan Balderas or Detective Ryan Pugh at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously through the TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.