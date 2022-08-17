VISALIA – Two and a half years after Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones perished in the February 18, 2020 Porterville Library fire, the two teens who were only 13 and in middle school when they allegedly started the fire, appeared for their court trial before the Honorable Tulare County Superior Court Judge Hugo Loza on Wednesday at the William Silveria Jr. Juvenile Justice Center in Visalia.
Day 1 of the trial began with opening statements by attorneys John Stinely for the People, and Richard Alvarez and Megan Yanez for the two youth, and ended after five witnesses took the stand to testify on what they heard and saw just prior and after the library fire started.
“This is a simple case with a long road,” said Stinely as he started his opening statement.
He went on to say details will be presented and evidence will point to the youth who “willfully and maliciously” started the fire with a lighter in the children’s section of the Porterville Library.
Stinely said the court will hear about the books, wood, tapestries and stuffed animals in the “kiddie castle/puppet show” area, and how the two minors were heard talking about “parrots” – referring to the stuffed animals, and of one of them saying: “Light a piece of paper on fire and we’ll light up the whole thing.”
“We will see where the fire first starts. We will hear where the fire started,” Stinely said, adding that the group will hear from Captain Joe Rosa, mothers, teachers, including a science teacher, and Porterville Fire Department firefighters responding to the fire.
And based on that evidence, Stinely said he would explain why he’s asking the youth be found guilty of arson and aggravating factors.
Attorney Alvarez said what will be found is two minors whose conduct was reckless and “nowhere near malicious and willful.”
Yanez did not offer an opening statement.
First on the stand was a Porterville Library staff person who has been with the library since 1985.
And with a floor plan of the previous library in question on a screen, talked of the children’s “fun place” – a play/read area also referred to as a castle and described it – from the size and configuration of the castle, to the contents, including benches, stuffed tropical birds that looked like parrots, and the fabric and netting which held them in an “aesthetic feature.” The size and dimensions of the play area, children’s area, and other areas of the library were also estimated and disclosed.
A second drawing depicted the library’s upstairs area, including pubic bathrooms and two staircases, one public staircase leading from the first to the second story, and one private one leading to a storage area.
The first witness also talked about the influx of children after 3 p.m on weekdays, saying most ran to the bathroom and fountains.
“No one ran to the right side. No middle schoolers went to that side,” the witness testified. “Typically, all gathered at the restrooms, stairway, or jumped on the computers.”
The second witness, a young woman, said she was a senior in high school at the time of the library fire.
Facing away from the children’s play area, she pointed out on the chart that she was in a computer area, facing away from the children’s play area and, because she was wearing headphones, did not hear the commotion or know a fire had broken out until she was tapped on the shoulder. Before leaving she took a two-second video of a man attempting to put out the fire with a jacket or blanket. The young woman said flames were coming from the children’s area and she stopped her short video.
“We were all rushed outside because it was apparent the flames weren’t going down.”
Witness No. 3 was an elderly man who frequents the library to write. Though he is not staff at the library, he is there frequent enough that he has claimed a little area as his “office” to write and do columns.
“I’d been working in my office, I’m not staff but family with them, from 10 a.m. till the fire broke out somewhere around 4 p.m.
The elderly man described hearing a “scuttle scuttle” of feet.
“I heard noises,” he said. “Shortly after that, the fire started burning.”
The man said he first saw the smoke, then the flames – which were contained at the time. That is when he ran towards the fire to attempt to put it out.
“I went in and started fighting it. It was escalating,” he said, adding that it was approximately three feet high. “It was contained in a circle, inside the barrier, the plastic around was starting to light. It was like a treehouse on the ground. All that plastic is flammable.”
Stinely asked what he did.
“I grabbed a big panda bear and other toy and used them to beat down on the escalation,” the man said.
He then started yelling “Fire Department. Fire Department,” he said, and said it meant for someone to call the fire department.
He followed it with “Fire Extinguisher. Fire Extinguisher.” And was handed a fire extinguisher by someone.
He talked about not knowing how to engage the unit but figuring it out but it was too late.
“I exhausted it. At that point, I threw the fire extinguisher into this monster,” he said with his voice breaking into a cry.
Attorney Sliney asked if he threw it into the fire and the witness said yes.
“I thought I was stalling. I was buying time and seconds,” he said. “I knew I was a one-man show. That wasn’t going to work.”
As he turned upward, he saw the fire had reached the ceiling.
“It was like five columns of smoke – like a tornado – and in-between was a clear ceiling. Strangest columns of snakes,” he said, later describing it as “Ceiling on fire and mushrooming out like a cannon.”
However, Witness No. 4, a library staff member said the gentleman never used the extinguisher because it was too late.
She was in an office with three closed doors with another staff member when she heard screams. Thinking it was children playing on the stairwall, she opened the first door and saw nothing. Same with the second door.
“I opened the third door and saw a commotion and smoke,” she said
As she walked out, she saw flames and smoke and Witness No. 3 trying to beat down the flames.
“I grabbed a fire extinguisher and handed it to (man,)” she said. “I got a good look at the fire and said, ‘There’s no use.’”
She saw the flames up on the ceiling and said to the man, “We have to go.”
When asked by Sliney what she did next, she said she put the extinguisher down and grabbed his arm and left.
“Did he ever attempt to use the extinguisher?” he asked her
The fourth witness replied, “No. I grabbed his shirt and said, ‘Come on. We have to leave.’”
Yanez asked the witness if the fire was on the tropical birds and she said yes, including the “Safari netting”.
And Alvarez asked if that fire was leading to the ceiling which earlier had been described as a low ceiling and she answered “Yes.”
Witness No. 5 said she frequents the library with her children who are now 12, 11, and 8-year old twins. But that day, she had gone with a friend to return library materials. She was sitting by the front door next to the Audio Visual room entrance while her friend was behind her.
“Did something catch your attention?” asked Sliney.
“I heard screaming and people yelling,” she said. “And the two boys. When I looked up, the two boys were standing at the entrance. (they were) pushing each other and laughing. One said ‘We gotta go” and they took off running.”
After they left, she turned and saw smoke.
When asked to describe them, she referred to them as ‘young teens.’
“Everybody was screaming. Crying. People were stuck, so in shock. A lot of smoke and flames everywhere,” she said.
When asked where the flames were, she answered that they were in the children’s play area.
When asked if she could identify the youth in the courtroom, she said she could not identify them.
The fifth and last witness of the day was a minor who went to the same school as the two youth, and was subpoenaed to testify.
The minor said he frequents the library daily – Monday through Friday, and weekends.
On that day, he went home after school, put his things away, and headed to the library.
He testified of going to the restroom at the library and someone turning the lights off. He talked of seeing someone with red shoes. And also answered that the two boys had bullied him in school. When asked if he could identify them, he pointed and described the clothing the two youth wore in court.
The minor also shared a story of seeing the two boys at the library “speed walking” but did not know anything about the fire.
“Someone tapped me on the shoulder. I took off my headphones and they said I need to get out, the library was on fire.”
The minor said he never heard a fire alarm and said the person who warned him was the librarian. He saw black smoke but no flames.
Alvarez said the minor had told the officer there was one bully, not two.
“You didn’t like these two boys, did you?” Alvarez asked.
“I didn’t have a problem with them. They are the ones who started with me,” the minor said.
The minor was the last person to testify on Day 1 of the Jurisdictional Hearing – a trial for juveniles.
Day 2 continues today with more witnesses. The two teens have been charged with conspiracy, murder and arson. If convicted under California law, the teens can only be sentenced to the age of 25. The charges filed are the most severe that can be filed.