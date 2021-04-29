It's been nearly 90 years, but the Sequoia National Forest Headquarters is coming back home, so to speak.
Construction of a $7.5 million facility to serve as the SNF headquarters began in February on Forest Service land at SNF's Henrahan work center off of Morton. The headquarters will be open to welcome forest service staff and visitors in 2022.
Forest supervisor Teresa Benson said the headquarters are coming back to the work center. Portions of the work center where the new headquarters will be located were constructed in the late 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps with funding from President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal.
Since the 1940s, the SNF headquarters has moved to leased facilities throughout Porterville. For years, forest supervisors and engineers continued to discuss moving the facility back to the work center. Engineering staff designed a new headquarters for the work center site in the 1950s, but the project never became a reality until now.
“Although it has taken a long time to fulfill this vision, we are looking forward to the new state-of-the-art facility for the community to use and enjoy," Supervisor Benson explained.
The new headquarters, designed by Sacramento's MFDB Architects, will be a one-story, 11,000-square-foot facility with a visitor's information center, open-air cubicles, and meeting spaces.
"Our new facility will serve as 'home base' for 66 employees,” Benson said.
The headquarters will also house the dispatch center, the Central California Interagency Communications Center.
“In addition, it will function as a point of contact for Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument visitors," Benson said. "The architecture, interior design, and landscape of the office will incorporate the principles of sustainability, reflect its place within the natural and cultural landscape, and provide forest services to visitors and partners."
The contract to construct the energy-efficient building was awarded to Kingsburg's Strategic Industry, Inc.
"More than 30 subcontractors are working on the project, which will employ up to 60 at any given time on site. Overall, over 175 tradesmen and women will work on this project," said Strategic Industry, Inc. Director of Operations Leo Duran. "We're also obtaining materials from a local Porterville supplier, as well as employing Porterville subcontractors."
The exterior includes a communications tower, wood decks, tables for sitting, vegetative swales and a walking bridge. "Also, we are working with the California Native Plant Society to design an environmentally friendly landscape," Benson said.
The new headquarters will finally be located near downtown Porterville as originally planned. The location is adjacent to "Rails to Trails" that features a pet-friendly, safe path to walk, jog, or bike.
The Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument encompass more than 1.1 million acres within Fresno, Tulare and Kern Counties.
There are 52 developed campgrounds, hiking on more than 1,147 miles of trails, including 47
of the Pacific Crest Trail, horseback riding trails, more than 314,448 acres of wilderness, 222 miles of wild and scenic rivers, 2,617 rivers and streams, world-class whitewater rapids and 158 ponds and lakes for boating and fishing in the Sequoia National Forest.