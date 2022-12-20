Tule River Parkway Association held a garden improvement day on Saturday. Six volunteers worked for a total of 14 hours creating a path border with split rail fence timbers on Saturday.
These timbers are old redwood rails which had surrounded two sides of Henry Street Park across the street and ajacent just to the north of Murry Park. The City of Porterville had no use for the timbers and allowed the Tule River Parkway Association to use them to improve the Tule River Parkway Demonstration Gardens west of Jaye Street just south of the Tule River.
The Tule River Parkway is a City of Porterville public park. The paved parkway is a bike and pedestrian path which is open to the public and the parkway west of the Jaye Street bridge is clean and inviting.
The Mormon missionary volunteers created a 2 rail high zig zag patterned border on both sides of a path to the Butterfly Habitat Garden. David Vallejo, a new volunteer, was walking along the parkway with his young son.
Vallejo said he walks the trail often and has seen the project get better and better. Vallejo reported he picks up rocks which he finds out of place and puts them back in their correct location.
TRPA president Cathy Capone invited Vallejo to help with oak restoration area C by putting split rails around the new trees. Vallejo created a partial border of the restoration area with the reclaimed split rails.
There are many other small and large volunteer opportunities at the Tule River Native Plant Demonstration Gardens. The next scheduled days are Friday, December 23. 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 9- 11, Wednesday January, 4, 9-11 and Saturday, January 7, 9-noon. Those interested the garden project or adopting a tree along Parkway Drive can contact Capone, tulerivergarden@gmail.com