Shelley Cumming has been operating a Porterville institution, J&R Meat, for a little more than a week now.
The Porterville business that has been known for providing the area with a large variety of quality meats since 1980 and Cumming said that won't change.
“Really nothing's changed,” Cumming said. “It's going to stay the same.”
Cumming, along with her husband, Sean, and Erin and Sunny Sharma of Clovis are the new owners of J&R Meat. The process of the new owners to take over the business took well over a year and Shelley Cumming has finally been operating the business since a week ago Monday.
“It's been 16 months in the making,” Shelley Cumming said. “It took a long time to work everything out.”
Cumming was born and raised in the Porterville-Springville area and is a 1990 Porterville High graduate. “My husband and I have been in the meat business our whole lives,” said Shelley, who added she's also been heavily involved in livestock.
Shelley and Sean both earned their animal science degrees from Fresno State. Sean is the vice president of sales for Harris Ranch and Central Valley Meat.
Their two daughters, Elenor and Maddellyn are also heavily involved in the meat business. Elenor earned her meat science degree at Colorado State University and works at Harris Ranch.
Maddellyn is currently studying ag business in college and is working as the office manager at J&R Meat.
Shelley also has an extensive background in quality control and food safety. She was the quality control and food safety manager for three Foster Farms plants, two in Fresno and one in Porterville. Shelley also worked as the Director of Operations for Central Valley Meat.
“It's kind of been a dream of ours,” said Shelley about owning J&R Meat. “We've always worked for other people.”
With their connection to Harris Ranch, J&R Meat features a great deal of Harris Ranch beef. “I buy a lot of meat from Harris Ranch,” Shelley said.
And with her connection to Foster Farms, J&R Meat sells a lot of Foster Farms chicken as well. “We use different distributors within Central California,” Shelley said.
And of course J&R Meat will look to use as many local businesses as well, Shelley said. “We try to support local business,” she said. “We're definitely looking for local distributors to support local people.”
Shelley said she knows the responsibility of maintaining the tradition of the business. “It's part of the community,” she said. “We want to make it a community staple or keep it that way.”
She added she enjoys being such a major part of the community. “It's nice to see all the familiar faces and people coming in,” she said.
The business will continue to offer all of the products J&R Meat has offered, Shelley said, including the popular J&R seasoning. Products such as pastrami and bacon will be offered and of course several different varieties of tri-tip will be offered.
Shelley said she could potentially offer more products such as deli items. And she said the business should be able to provide for special requests as well.
J&R Meat is open from 8 a.n. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
While the business remains closed on Sundays, Shelley said that could change. “I think everybody's kind of programmed to knowing we are closed on Sundays,” she said. But she added if there's the demand, she could eventually open on Sundays as well.
For more information on J&R Meat, call the business, 559-781-3792.