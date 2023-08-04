Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund, left, welcomes five new members to the church. They are from left Marina Chavez, Kira Chavez, Mona Martinez, Tanner Golden-Lund and Michael Golden-Lund. The members were installed during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on July 30. For information on Trinity’s programs, visit tlc-porterville.org. or call 559-782-4202.

