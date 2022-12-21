Residents of Tulare County’s foothill and mountain areas are among an estimated 1.7 million Californians who live in areas that have become more prone to wildfire over the last 15 years, as identified in a new map developed by the State Fire Marshal.
The state’s latest Fire Hazard Severity Zone map was unveiled recently, beginning a public comment period that ends Feb. 3.
On the map, areas are ranked as having very high, high or moderate risk for wildfire. Within Tulare County, 221,301 acres are ranked very high — mostly in foothill and mountain areas adjacent to extensive public lands. An additional 198,108 acres are ranked high and 180,233 acres are ranked moderate. The county covers about 3.097 million acres, of which the federal government owns about half, including Sequoia National Forest, Sequoia National Park and land under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management.
With the state in its third period of drought since the existing map was created in 2007, it’s no surprise the new map shows increased fire hazard in what's called the State Responsibility Area. California’s SRA is more than 31 million acres — about one-third of the state’s land — with about 800,000 homes. SRA is a legal term defining the area where the state has financial responsibility for wildland fire protection and prevention. Cal Fire is responsible for fire prevention and suppression within the SRA.
According to a news release issued by Cal Fire last week, the map has been updated to more accurately reflect the zones in California that are susceptible to wildfire, to help provide transparency for planning and preparedness efforts and to provide communities a forecasting tool so the public can take steps to prevent and prepare for wildfire.
The hazard mapping process incorporates local climate data and changes in burn probability based on recent trends in fire occurrence, the agency said. The model was reviewed and validated by members of the science community, as well as with outreach with various stakeholders including insurance, building, fire, and local agencies.
An online tool allows the public to look up an address to determine its wildfire susceptibility. The map covers only the SRA, so incorporated cities, urban regions, agricultural lands and federal lands aren’t included.
The State Fire Marshal is legally mandated to classify lands within the SRA into fire hazard zones, a process last completed 15 years ago. The FHSZ zones are used for several purposes, according to Cal Fire, including to designate areas where California’s defensible space standards, wildland-urban interface building codes, and the state minimum fire safe regulations are required. The zones may be a factor in real estate disclosure and local governments may consider them in their general plan, the agency noted.
IMPACT ON INSURANCE
Property owners and residents of areas at higher risk for wildfire have faced difficulty insuring property in recent years — with higher rates and fewer options.
Cal Fire said insurance companies and researchers, along with insurance agents and brokers, were involved in creating the new map.
“And while insurance companies use similar methodologies to calculate risk as they price their insurance offerings to consumers, insurance risk models also incorporate many factors beyond this process, and many of these factors can change more frequently than those that Cal Fire includes in its hazard mapping,” the agency noted in its news release.
In other words — the wildfire risk drives insurance company decisions, not the state’s map.
According to Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, the state has been working on many fronts to better prepare communities and homeowners at risk from wildfire. The state’s Safer from Wildfires program has promoted what it calls hardening of homes to protect them from wildfire. A new state regulation finalized in October was designed to increase access to wildfire safety discounts and to ensure consumers can learn more about wildfire risks being considered by their insurance company. Under the new regulation, Lara said, insurance companies must provide discounts for wildfire safety actions such as community mitigation and home-hardening, which Cal Fire’s maps don't assess. In addition, the commissioner said, insurance companies are already using risk analysis tools and models that go beyond the proposed maps in determining what properties they will underwrite.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Public meetings have been scheduled throughout the state to allow the public to learn more about the map, ask questions and learn how to comment.
In Tulare County, a meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, at the Three Rivers Memorial District building, 43490 Sierra Drive, Three Rivers. The local contact person is Dave Shy of Cal Fire, (559) 280-5077 or email: david.shy@fire.ca.gov.
BE INVOLVED
Extensive information about the FHSZ map, as well as how to comment on related proposed regulation, is available online at bit.ly/3Pyz4WC.
Another tool provided by Cal Fired explains the increase in very high risk zones since the 2007 map. It can be found online at bit.ly/3uXEm4v.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Recorder. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.