The Community Vaccination Clinic operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance is moving to a new location.
The clinic is being moved as it has reached more than 2,000 vaccinations since its inception. The clinic now located at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building will move to 385 Pearson Drive at the corner of Pearson Drive and Morton Avenue. The clinic will open at that new location on Saturday, July 31.
Those ages 12 and older seeking to be vaccinated can be vaccinated at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, those seeking vaccinations can go to the new location. The schedule will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Since May, more than 2,000 vaccines have been administered at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building through the SVMC-Imperial Ambulance partnership with Tulare County Health and Human Services.
“Now, we are prepared to take a greater lead in vaccination efforts for Southern Tulare County communities,” Imperial Ambulance Field Supervisor Sean Roberts said. “By working closely with the county, we're helping to make their resources more available to other communities with less resources.”
Tulare County has entered into an agreement to provide up to $2.5 million in federal funds for vaccinations to be adminstered at the clinic.
SVMC Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, NEA-BC worked with Roberts to help launch the Community Vaccination Clinic at the new location which they say is an equally convenient location centrally located in Porterville. “The success of our vaccination efforts showed us that we needed our own dedicated space to continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations to our community,” Hudson-Covolo said.
Vaccinations will be administed by both Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance staff. In addition, Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance are working to establish pop-up vaccination sites throughout the South Valley. “We have the vaccine supply to help make a difference in our community,” Hudson-Covolo said.
Sierra View stated its receiving requests for vaccinations from school districts, city officials and businesses interested in vaccinating their workforce. Those interested in vaccinations can contact Sierra View Marketing, marketing@sierra-view.com.
Appointments won't be necessary at the new vaccination site as walk-ins will continue to be welcome. But those who wish to make an appointment can do so at myturn.ca.gov.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at the clinic. Those ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Those who have received their first does of the Pfizer vaccine at another location can receive their second dose at the community vaccination clinic.For information about vaccine safety, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/index.html.
Immigration status doesn't matter when it comes to vaccine eligiblity and staff at the clinic are bilingual. For more information about the clinic visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines and in Spanish, visit www.sierra-view.com/vacunasCOVID.