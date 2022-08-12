Queen’s “We Will Rock You” music blared through speakers Thursday morning at Los Robles Elementary as hundreds of kindergarten through sixth-grade children walked past colorful balloons and welcome signs as they crossed the school’s gates to start the 2022-2023 new school year.
“Welcome Back,” staff and administrators, including Principal Andrew Lopez, said again and again as they smiled, high-fived, fist-bumped, and pointed children and parents to a board with classroom assignments.
Among those searching for classrooms was the Prado family.
“Last year we had five kids here, this year, only three,” said Dub Prado, talking about his children, Elijah, Estrella, and Reyna entering kindergarten, third grade and fifth grade, respectively. “Mia is in middle school at PMA (Porterville Military Academy) this year, and Leenda is at Butterfield High School.”
Prado, along with his wife, and older son, Angel, dropped off the three youngest children together, saying the children were all super excited, all showered early and dressed in new outfits in anticipation of returning to school, with Mia being the most excited.
“I always get teary-eyed,” Prado said as he wiped at his eyes after seeing each child to their door and hugging them goodbye. “This is the youngest of nine. He’s the last one. They all went here, starting with my first kindergartner in 1997 to today. It’s been so nice, not one ever cried on the first day but it also helps that they are all together. This year I also have a grandson, same age as Elijah here. And his nephew is here too. He is older (than Elijah) by only two months.”
The scenario appeared to repeat itself over and over as parents appeared to be having a harder time saying goodbye to their young ones than the children did to them.
One Kindergartner Rachel Martin, appeared a little nervous as she walked slowly through the halls with mom, Lillie Rodriguez, on one side and sister, Camila Martin on the other. Her father, Alex Martin, walked ahead of the group.
Dressed in a new hot-pink outfit and sneakers, and with a perfect ponytail adorned with a big polka-dotted bow, she donned a new backpack featuring Dory from Disney’s Finding Nemo.
Her family followed her into the classroom, found her desk, and helped her with her name tag, before hugging and kissing her goodbye, and taking her to a nearby carpet where other children were playing with small blocks.
“She did good. It made me feel better once I saw her join in,” Rodriguez said “It was a relief. It made me feel better. These girls were so excited to come back. Rachel, especially. I thought she would cry but no, she was tough.”
Instructors weren't the only busy ones. In the school cafeteria, Arlen Woods, the “right hand guy” among the cafeteria staff, worked diligently to make sure all classrooms had breakfasts ready to offer the incoming students.
“I got here at 6:30 this morning to prepare the breakfasts and meals for the students and other staff,” Woods said. “We serve breakfast in the classrooms — a student or teacher will come and take away all these trays on the wagons.”
Woods said the cafeteria staff also worked Wednesday, a day in advance, prepping for Thursday’s first day.
And in front of the school, PUSD cross guard Beatriz Martinez, stopped traffic again and again to allow children and adults an opportunity to safely cross the street. And as she did, she greeted them all, many by first name.
“It’s busy. There are a lot of kids,” she said. “Some were a little nervous, some excited, some shy but most were excited to be back.”
One parent walking by said it was the first full year back as his children were still partially on online-classrooms last year.
At Monache High School, students waited by locked gates decorated with blue and gold balloons, banners and signs. Among them was high school senior Jose Casas, who said he arrived at 7:25 a.m.
“It’s exciting. I didn’t want to wake up early but it’s an exciting day,” Casas said. “The upside is we get to see each other. I’m glad to be here to see all my friends, especially since COVID and this is my senior year. I will be able to have a normal school year.”
Once the gates opened, Monache’s cheerleaders, Link Crew and the Associated Student Body welcomed the students with cheers, balloons and decorations.
“We’ve had an exciting opening day at Monache. We welcomed over 2,000 students through our gates,” said MHS Principal Eric Barba. “Especially exciting today was opening the doors to the new D-Building classrooms, 16 in total. So, this year’s students were the first to use this modern, state-of-the-art learning environment.”
“Students overall, all looked very happy and eager to return to school, their home away from home,” Barba said.
In all, PUSD has 14,500 students in its 24 schools thus far for the 2022-2023 school year.
On Wednesday, PUSD Superintendent Nate Nelson held the district’s annual “Road Show” — a time to meet with all staff from all the schools to greet and welcome, and report on staff, school and resource information.
Staffing was a bit challenging, Nelson said on Thursday, saying a few teachers retired this year and others moved at the last minute.
“It was a busy summer with new teachers and new employees, and a new support for students being offered — social and emotional support for students,” Nelson said. “All is good. This year we have 200 new employees. New faces. New traditions.”
And, as he does every year, Nelson said he was out Wednesday making his rounds, visiting every school in the district.
“I’m out there seeing how things are going,” Nelson said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised how well and smooth everything is running. Maybe because they are starting a little later and there is less rush at the last minute.”
Nelson was referring to the state-mandated later start time for schools. All PUSD schools are beginning their regular school day at 8:30 a.m.