While it's still a work in progress, the headquarters at 220 East Morton opened on Monday. Sequoia National Forest has moved its headquarters from the facility on 1839 South Newcomb to its new building on Morton.
The headquarters were closed last week while the forest service made the transition. The county of Tulare is acquiring the facility on Newcomb to turn it into a substation for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
The substation on Morton and Third is considered inadequate and too small. It also makes sense for the substation to be located at the facility on Newcomb because of its proximity to the South County Detention Facility. And the county states it will save the taxpayers money to turn the facility into a substation as opposed to building a new one.
A ribbon-cutting for the new forest headquarters is planned for early 2020. Construction of the $7.5 million headquarters began in February, 2021.
While there was still work being done at the new headquarters on Monday, they're open from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The 11,000 square-foot facility will serve as the home base for 66 employees. The headquarters will also house the dispatch center, the Central California Interagency Communications Center.
It was always planned for the headquarters to be placed adjacent to the Henrahan work center. Portions of the work center were constructed in the late 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps with funding from President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal.
Since the 1940s, the SQF headquarters have moved to leased facilities throughout Porterville but the eventual location for the headquarters to be at the work center was always discussed. As far back as the 1950s there have been designs for a headquarters to be located at the work center.
The headquarters also include a visitor's information center and meeting spaces. The headquarters will serve as the place for information for visitors to the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument.
The exterior of the building and outside of the portion also include a communications tower, wood decks, tables for sitting and a walking bridge. The California National Plant Society helped design an environmentally friendly landscape for the headquarters.
The headquarters also fits into the city of Porterville's plans when it comes to improvements being made downtown as it will be located adjacent to the Santa Fe Byway, Rails To Trails.
Fire restrictions on the Sequoia National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire impacts.
Sequoia National Forest has also lifted its fire restrictions as of last Thursday due to cooling temperatures and rainfall.
The lifting of forest’s fire restrictions allows forest visitors to have open campfires outside of developed campgrounds and recreation sites, although campfire permits will still be required. Free California Campfire Permits are available at all of the Sequoia National Forest offices. Permits are also available online at readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/.
For more information contact the SQF office, 559-784-1500.