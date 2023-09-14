The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has much needed new digs as the department has moved into its new Porterville substation on Newcomb just south of Scranton.
A grand opening for the facility will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 20. The old Porterville substation at the corner of Morton and Third, which had been considered outdated and too small for sometime now, has been closed down. There are signs at the old substation announcing to those the new substation is now located on Newcomb south of Scranton.
The facility at Newcomb was the former home of the Sequoia National Forest headquarters. When the Sequoia National Forest moved its headquarters to a new building on Morton down the street from the old substation, that provided TCSO with the chance to move its substation there.
“Oh my goodness, I've been working on this for years, years,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux said when he became sheriff one of his priorities was to upgrade the department's infrastructure, stating the department had “dilapidated, just very old buildings.” He said he has been able to work with the county board of supervisors to upgrade the department's infrastructure while keeping the department financially secure.
He said he hopes those who work at the new Porterville substation can work there for “50-60 years or more.”
Boudreaux also said the new substation is located in a perfect location. It's down the street from the South County Detention Facility and also near Eagle Mountain Casino. Boudreaux noted TCSO provides public safety for the casino and the Tule River Tribe.
Tulare County board of supervisors chairman said the original plan was for the county to build the substation at the South County Detention Facility. But he said it just made sense to move into the facility on Newcomb when it became available.
“It's a much bigger building,” said Townsend about the Newcomb facility being bigger than what the facility at the detention center would have been.
Townsend said it was also much cheaper for the county to move into the building on Newcomb as opposed to building a new facility. “That was a good deal when the forest service moved out,” he said. “It really saved us some money.”
Townsend said the building was well-maintained by the forest service and not much work was needed to move into the building.
The property's owner, Gary Day, had been leasing the property to the forest service. Townsend said the county approached Day, asking him if he was willing to sell the property to the county and the county and Day reached a deal on the sale.
Townsend said it makes more sense for the county to own the property as opposed to having to rent it on a long-term basis. “It just made all kinds of sense.”
The county also owns the property where the now closed down substation and courthouse is located. “We're going to have to talk about what we're going to do,” said Townsend about what the county will do with that property.
He said it's likely the county will sell the surplus property in which the state would also be involved and which requires the property to be made first available to certain entities, including non-profit organizations.
Townsend said “there's been a little bit of talk” as far those showing interest in the old courthouse and substation. “It will probably get some pretty good bids pretty quickly,” he said.
As far as the new substation, Townsend said, “The building was well-built. It was everything we need, probably a little bit more. We didn't have a whole lot to do. It's in really good shape.”