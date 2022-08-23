Everyone was overjoyed to be back to in-person learning at Porterville College and most people said so when asked about returning to college on the first full day of the fall semester on Monday.
A 48-year old student who has returned to college, Leona Fitch, is studying business administration. She's trying to teach her children, "Never give up," and says it's all possible. "This is a great college, and the professors work with you to achieve your goals." She's in her second year, and said, "I wouldn't be here without the help and encouragement, and my husband and children are also a huge support."
There were all sorts of booths with information resources for students like EOPS, the Learning Center, Literacy Center, Business Center, the Disability Resource Center, Veterans Resources, the U.S. Navy, Student Support Services and more. There was even information about a Foster Youth Services program, and a recruitment program for teachers for Migrant Students.
Elizabeth Keele, Health Careers Division Chair and Assistant Professor, was excited to have students back on campus and said, "Every day is a learning experience. She said she was so excited speaking about the new Allied Health Building, saying the walls were about to go up. "We are so excited about the new building, and to modernize, even more, our state of the art Health Career Program."
Keele said as a community member she's always grateful for the wonderful school PC is, and the diversification on campus.
Alicia Vargas started attending PC after the height of the COVID pandemic, and was helping at the Veterans Resource and Outreach booth. She was excited to have classes start again, she said, and, "It's so exciting to see people on campus again. I've never seen this many people here."
Jasmin Quinones also started working at PC as the Student Life and Leadership Manager, and she also said it was great having the full back to school experience. She recently graduated from Leadership Porterville.
At the U.S. Navy Booth, Navy Petty Officer Devin Cooper said it was great having the students here, with the campus full of life again. Katherine Wega had just returned from Navy bootcamp in Chicago, and said, "It was an amazing, life changing experience."
Professor of Information Systems and Business, Jim Carson, said, "I'm just excited to see the school bustling again. This will be the first time in two years I'll be in front of a live classroom." Carson has been teaching on-line instruction only. "Enrollment is up at PC,” he said. “There has been so much isolation, that everyone is excited to be in the presence of others. I'm looking forward to a great school year."