Saturday will be the third anniversary of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. Porterville Fire Department firefighters will continue the tradition of performing hand-tool maintenance in honor of Figueroa's craft of maintaining fire axes and they will wear their ball caps backwards in honor of Jones' joyful and carefree personality. In addition PFD members have created a CrossFit inspired workout incorporating their favorite exercises in honor of Figueroa and Jones. During the month crews will complete the workout for time.