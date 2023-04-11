STRATHMORE — Family Healthcare Network hosted a large resource fair at Sunnyside School west of Strathmore, along with Radio Campesina, on Saturday.
"Eggstravaganza" featured a large Easter egg hunt that took place twice in the afternoon, with Radio Campesina announcing as Easter themed gifts and raffle prizes were awarded to children and their families during the celebration.
It was another beautiful day for the large resource fair with healthcare vendors, medicare and medical information, CalFresh offered information about healthy eating and sugar substitutes. The CalFresh representatives offered fresh-made fruit and vegetable infused waters that were a delightful alternative to sugar-laden sodas, and completely healthy.
Save the Children had a booth filled with an inviting array of children's books. Some of them were interactive with tools, but all of them were fun and engaging.
Miguel Garay and his wife Bertha, stopped to look at the books with their son, Ignacio, 3, who loved looking at Blue the Dog's books. Diana Mata, from Sunnyside School and Save the Children showed the family various books, and Miguel said, "I like that they are bringing the students and the community together."
It was busy at the resource fair, and many took advantage of the information, and spoke with representatives at the 25 vendor booths.
Samantha Ramirez Suarez, 11, stopped with her family briefly in front of the Porterville Wellness Center booth where they explained their services and various classes offered. Suarez said, "I like how they have all the booths and stands spread out in a large space, and it's not crowded."
The announcer from Radio Campesina called out the drawing numbers throughout the afternoon, and called out names. Children went up with their families and received toys and gift baskets.
Destiny Reyes, 6, and Rachel Tapia, 6, both received gifts from Radio Campesina and FHCN. The girls mother, Nellie Reyes, said, "Thank you. We greatly appreciate the Easter gifts."
Students from Sunnyside School had a small fundraiser booth set up for activities they will have during the summer.