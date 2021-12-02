Nearly 80 volunteers came to make Porterville a cleaner place during the 2021 Thanksgiving Clean Up Day held on Saturday.
The event was held by local non-profit organization Freedom First America and Porterville Main Street's Main Athletics.
People of all ages and backgrounds, including student-athletes, parents, families, community leaders, teachers, middle school, high school and college students came together to make Porterville cleaner and safer. There were student athletes from Porterville College, Porterville High School, Monache High School, Burton Middle School, Pioneer Middle School and many other schools in the Burton and Porterville Unified School Districts who accumulated lots of trash and had lots of fun.
Blain Smothermon, local educator and founder of the non-profit Freedom First America, said, “We are very thankful and proud of everyone who helped volunteer their valuable time at this year's Thanksgiving Clean Up Day. None of this would be possible without each and every person who helped.
“I really wish I could thank everyone more. It was great to see so many kids, families, student athletes and parents volunteer their valuable time on a Saturday morning and give thanks by helping their community.they should all be very proud of themselves.”
Smothermon added, “The most rewarding thing is seeing the the young kids and student athletes taking leadership and being the change in their community by creating a culture of positivity and giving. Hopefully they will continue paying it forward and start a cycle of giving and service for generations to come.
“Thank you everyone who came out and volunteered their time to help make this event a success.”
Zac Aguliar, Main Athletics owner, added, “ Let me start off by saying thank you to everyone that was involved yesterday. To all the student-athletes, parents, co-workers, friends and family thank you for giving us your time and energy to picking up the trash up and down Main Street and for all the donations.
“Also wanted to give thanks to Blaine Smotherman for working hand in hand with me in this project and getting it set up up from the ground up. Change is coming… and it starts with youth.”
More events are planned to be held soon. Anyone interested in future events should looke for them on Freedom First America's and Main Athletics' social media pages, @freedomfirstusa and @main_athletics_.