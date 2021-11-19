Christy Brigham fought back tears as she recited the stats of the continued destruction of Giant Sequoias by the KNP Complex and Windy Fire.
The KNP Complex burned through 16 groves in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and Brigham, the chief of resource management and science for the two parks, said the fire effectively destroyed 1,330 to 2,380 Giant Sequoias.
The Windy Fire burned through 11 groves in the Sequoia National Forest, Tule River Reservation and groves managed by Save The Redwoods League. That fire effectively destroyed 931 to 1,257 Giant Sequoias and Brigham added that's not including Giant Sequoias that may have been destroyed on the reservation.
Brigham said the estimate includes the thousands of Giant Sequoias that were killed or will die in the next three to five years.
So in all the KNP Complex and Windy Fire effectively destroyed 2,261 to 3,637 Giant Sequoias, representing 3 to 5 percent of the world's Giant Sequoia population.
That's on top of the 7,500 to 10,400 Giant Sequoias that were destroyed last year by the Sequoia Complex, representing 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias. So in all over the last two years, wildfires have destroyed nearly 20 percent of all the world's Giant Sequoias.
That was the report during a press conference on Friday covering an assessment of the damage done by the KNP Complex and Windy Fire. And Brigham said she feared “that is underestimated” when it comes to when a final assessment is done.
Officials at Friday's press conference blamed three factors on the increased severity of the wildfires: Climate change, drought in which more extensive and hotter droughts are also a result of climate change and what they referred to as “fire exclusion.” In other words a lack of active management and lack of fuels reduction, which includes prescribed burning that mimics the low-intensity fire that Giant Sequoias can survive — and need to survive.
Sequoia National Forest supervisor Teresa Benson again on Friday credited the forest service's active management over the last 10 years with saving the Trail of the 100 Giants.
'Climate change is the driving force in what we're seeing,” Brigham said. But officials also talked about the “viscous cycle.”
Brigham noted individuals can't solve climate change on their own and Giant Sequoias that trap carbon are needed to deal with climate change. But the Giant Sequoias can't deal with climate change because they're being destroyed in part due to climate change.
And while officials noted the importance of prescribed burning, Sequoia and Kings Canyon Parks superintendent Clay Jordan said prescribed burning couldn't be done in the past year due to the severe drought which made conditions to risky to do prescribed burning.
But officials on Friday also stressed they haven't given up hope and remained determined to do whatever takes to save the remaining Giant Sequoias. The Giant Sequoias Land Coalition consisting of 11 federal, state, tribal and non-profit agencies has been formed to spearhead that effort. Among the agencies part of the coalition ar the Tule River Tribe and Save The Redwoods League, which were both represented at Friday's press conference.
Brigham noted low-intensity fire which actually allows Giant Sequoias to thrive turned into high-intensity fire in many groves and that was caused by climate change and hotter drought. She also noted groves that were burned by low and moderate intensity fared much better that groves that were burned by high intensity fire.
Brigham also talked about the “heroic” efforts of firefighters who took measures to save Giant Sequoias from oncoming fire.
Benson talked about one of those efforts she said she personally saw when it came to a fire that was burning inside a Giant Sequoia “that was slowly killing the tree.” But Benson said two smokejumpers were able to use innovation measures, including lowering a fire house inside the tree to save it.
She added because of active management, including prescribed burning, damage to the Trail of 100 Giants was “minimal.”
Jordan also said \active management helped protect the General Sherman in the Sequoia National Park, the world's largest Giant Sequoia.
Dr. Joanna Nelson of Save The Redwoods League also talked about the need for active management, also stating the need for “selective thinning” when it came to fuels reduction.
Brigham said an analysis was done in 2013 that predicted high-intensity fires wouldn't threaten Giant Sequoias for another 50 years. But that has quickly changed with a five-year drought that led to Giant Sequoias being extensively burned for the first time in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in 2015. Then came two wildfires in 2017, including the Pier Fire, that killed more than 200 Giant Sequoias.
Among the most extensive damage of the KNP Complex and Windy Fire happened in the Suwanee Grove in the Marble Force of the Kaweah River drainage in Sequoia National Park and the Starvation Grove in Sequoia National Forest. Much of the Starvation Grove was destroyed due to high-intensity fire.