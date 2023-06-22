Crystal Navarro was born and raised in Porterville, and came from a disadvantaged background. Her father was in and out of prison, while her mother raised four children.
She was also a teen mom with her daughter Larissa, and graduated from Porterville Adult School.
"We grew up in poverty with a lack of education, and I am the first generation to graduate,” Navarro said. “My parents didn't even graduate high school, but I am changing and breaking the generational cycles of poverty, lack of education, incarceration, substance abuse, gangs, and all of that.
“My education saved my life, and has changed the trajectory of my children's lives."
Crystal's youngest daughter Jordyn Segura just graduated from Tulare Union High School, and her oldest daughter Larissa Sosa graduated May 19from Fresno State with a bachelor’s in Public Health.
At the same time, Crystal also graduated from both Porterville College with associates degrees in Liberal Arts in Humanities and Social Studies and with a bachelor's in Psychology from Fresno State.
When she was growing up in Porterville, she said she had no idea there were support networks like Project Rebound, or people who could help, like her mentors Arnold Trevino, who's also from Porterville, and Professor Jennifer Leahy at Fresno State. She said they have helped give her back her life.
She also said Trevino has helped her become a really good public speaker, and that he has helped so many people in so many ways in Porterville, and has helped build such a positive community. Trevino also runs the Insight Garden Program at Avenal State Prison, and many more services to help the incarcerated, and formerly incarcerated people.
Navarro was incarcerated while she was pregnant. Going back in time to 2014, Navarro said, “being incarcerated for my entire pregnancy was rock bottom.” And two weeks after her release, she and her baby boy were homeless.
She was able to find a small low income apartment in Porterville and began attending Porterville College, with the help of financial aid, when her son was two years old, taking him to classes with her. With that financial aid, she was also able to purchase a small car.
Navarro said Segura lived with her father for three years when Navarro said she “was messed up.” She said she was in and out of jail for 16 years.
When she transferred from PC to Fresno State she came into contact with Trevino, who's also from Porterville, and an Outreach Coordinator in the Project Rebound Program, which is a student support program that helps formerly incarcerated students.
Trevino also spent 25 years in prison for second degree murder after a fight led him to stabbing someone who ended up dying. Trevino earned an A.A. from Porterville College, a bachelor's from Fresno State and eventually earned a master's. He graduated as a Dean's Medalist.
Trevino took Navarro under his wing, and helped create a pathway for Navarro to build a new life, where she's helping other people who have similar backgrounds, and empowering them. She said, "That change is possible."
She said both Trevino and Leahy have made it possible for her to help mentor people in the Project Rebound Program.
And she's incredibly proud of her and her daughters' accomplishments, saying, "It's been a huge step forward from homelessness to being a university graduate and involved helping people help themselves after being released from jail."
Navarro works in Juvenile Hall in the Prison Education Project, the California Justice Leaders, Focus Forward, and Project Rebound at Fresno State. She mentors young people in jail, traveling up and down California.
Her daughter Larissa, is also involved with Project Rebound, and they're both giving back to the community and helping formerly incarcerated young people change the trajectory of their lives.
Navarro has been accepted into graduate school at the Fresno State Masters of Social Work Program.
She said, "There are so many amazing people who've turned their lives around in Porterville. And they have done it with the help and support of Project Rebound."
“Crystal and her daughter are excelling in higher education,” Trevino said. “I could not be prouder of their accomplishments with their education and the time they give back to their communities through volunteer work. Crystal will continue onto grad school next semester, Fall of 2023.”