This year's National Night Out will be a community event combined with a free KJUG concert.
The Porterville Police Department is proud to be sponsoring the 40th Anniversary of the National Night Out community event on Tuesday, August 1. The event will be held on Main Street near Centennial Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will be held in conjunction with the KJUG Free Summer Concert, featuring Drake Milligan, who has appeared on American Idol and America’s Got Talent. As a result Main Street will be closed from Morton to Putnam Avenue from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The public will be able to enjoy many booths that will encompass multiple blocks on Main Street along with the concert which will be held at Centennial Park.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a chance to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.
Tuesday's event will include food, games, demonstrations, community partners and a number of public safety agencies, including the Porterville Fire Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Imperial Ambulance, information booths, a chance to meet and talk with emergency personnel. There is no charge for the event.
Neighborhoods are encouraged to participate in the nation’s largest, annual crime and drug prevention event while enjoying a free concert at Centennial Park.
National Night Out is considered to be important to communities with a purpose of increasing crime and drug awareness, generating support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthening police-neighborhood partnerships and sending a message to criminals to let them know neighborhoods are oragnizing and fighting back.
For more information or to sign up to host an informational booth, call Crime Prevention officer, Corporal Marcial Morales at 559-782-7453 or Community Services Officer Vivian McKune at 559-782-7570.
The concert featuring Milligan will be at 6:30 p.m. Milligan will be joined by fellow Country artist Josiah Siska.
Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records and also starred in the movie “Nobody” in which he portrayed a young Elvis. He was inspired by Merle Haggard and an Elvis personator he saw perform.
Milligan's debut Dallas/Fort Worth LP in 2022 hit No. 1 on the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and Top Country Albums charts.
Siska also appeared on American Idol and is known for such songs as “3 Tequila Floor,” “Honky Tonk” and the gospel song “Better Man.”
The regularly scheduled Porterville City Council meeting for Tuesday will begin at 3 p.m. due to the community event.
The temperature for Tuesday's event should be reasonable compared to the heat wave the area had been experiencing as the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 96 for Tuesday, so conditions shouldn't be that bad for Tuesday's event. Those attending the event, though, are still encouraged to stay hydrated.