It has been 11 years since Sonia Lopez received the treasure of a lifetime. One, she says, she will treasure every day for the rest of her life — her best friend’s uncle’s kidney.
“He’s totally my hero,” she said about Ted Rafanan, the donor of the kidney. “He’s not related. He didn’t have to do this. This kidney is life to me. We celebrate every year. Not very many people get a second chance at life. I don’t take it for granted.”
Even though he didn’t know her, Rafanan said he still has no regrets whatsoever.
At the time of the surgery, Lopez had 2-to 3-percent function in her kidneys, and was on dialysis three times a week. She was always exhausted and could never imagine planning a trip or outing that would take her away from dialysis.
“I’m happy to see her smiling,” he said. “We’ve grown closer together. We have family dinners. She calls us Uncle Ted and Aunt Samantha. It makes me feel good. It is life’s journey coming together.”
To her, Lopez said, Ted and Samantha are like second parents.
“One niece said ‘Tia (aunt), we’re not related by blood but we are related by organ. It’s true,’” Lopez said. “They are like a second set of parents to me. It’s a beautiful relationship. No, we’re not related by blood but a kidney brought us together.”
The kidney transplant took place on April 4, 2011. And since then, Rafanan said he feels he's more tolerant of others and feels as if his heart has soften.
“I’m really happy I made a difference in her life. I’m glad I could help her. It’s a good feeling,” he said.
But it's so much more than that, said Ted’s wife, Samantha.
“Before she couldn’t go swimming in our pool. She couldn’t go on vacation,” Samantha Rafanan said. “The biggest thing now is we are all family. My daughters and she are sisters. We love her and her whole family.”
When it all started, Ted Rafanan barely knew who she was, Samantha said.
Lopez’ own family weren't candidates for a donation due to hereditary kidney failure in several family members.
“Ted has always been a great guy. He tried to donate a lung lobe and he tried to donate bone marrow to a 17 year old after he was a match but couldn’t because of his surgery,” Samantha said. “He was born to help people and has done so, many times.”
Now, the kidney transplant duo celebrate what they fondly call their “Kidneyversary” every year.
“It’s amazing how many people care and every year they get together,” Samantha said. “All the people who were a part of it in the beginning.”
This year was no exception as an approximate 30 family and friends gathered for the 11th anniversary on April 4 at The Vault restaurant on Main Street.
“I’m normal all over again. Almost like it never happened,” Lopez said. “I can pretty much do anything I want.”
High on the list of what she can do is she can now take care of herself, and she can enjoy doing things with her 24-year-old son.
“God gave me a second chance, and time to have these experiences,” Lopez said. “I’ve checked off a lot of things off my list. It’s been a blessing. It’s my second birthday.”
Though she won't be on medications for the rest of her life, it’s a small inconvenience for the new life she has been given, Lopez said.
“I’m blessed,” Lopez said. “I’ve had the best team with great resources that are just a phone call away.”
Prior to her transplant, Lopez couldn't make any spontaneous plans.
A couple of years ago, the Rafanans went with Lopez to Cancun
“It’s been so nice,” she said. “I just returned from a work trip to the Dominican Republic. We had a competition and the top 2-percent received an all-expense trip to the Dominican in February for five days. It was fabulous.”
Lopez said she will be on medications for life but she doesn't mind.
“I took the meds with me and I got to do normal stuff,” she said. “I am normal.”
Making it more special, Samantha Rafanan said, is the surgery was in April — which is now National Donate Life Month.
Established in 2013, and observed each April, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donation and encourages Americans to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor. It also honors those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
“People don’t realize you can donate while you are still alive,” Samantha Rafanan said. “Like she always says, it’s her second birthday. It’s a brand new life for her.”