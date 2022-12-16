The annual National Audubon Bird Count that takes place during this time every year will be held on Sunday, December 18 at SCICON and Circle J-Norris Ranch.
Students, parents, teachers, and community members are invited to participate in the bird count. The morning bird count will be held at SCICON from 8 a.m. until noon. The afternoon count will be held at the Circle J-Norris Ranch from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m.
For 123 years, the National Audubon Society has conducted annual Christmas Bird Counts involving thousands of volunteers across the United States, Canada, and several other countries in the Western Hemisphere. Christmas Bird Counts are early-winter bird censuses conducted between December 14 and January 5 each year and led by community science organizations. The surveys are conducted within 15-mile diameter circles established by the Audubon Society.
In Tulare County, there are three active circles — Kaweah Oaks Preserve, the Giant Forest Village in the Sequoia National Park and Springville. The SCICON outdoor education program and its Circle J-Norris Ranch field study site both fall within the Springville survey area.
Participants in the SCICON and Circle J Christmas Bird Counts are encouraged to bring their own lunch and water, and to dress warmly. Binoculars will be provided to those who need them. Please RSVP by calling Amanda Driver, (559) 539-2263 or 359-8575.