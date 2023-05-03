Nick Slater can officially call himself a Nashville recording artist.
“It's pretty exciting stuff,” the 2016 Monache graduate said. “Just to be able to say that — Nashville recording artist. I didn't think it would be something I would see this soon.”
But Slater officially became a Nashville recording artist when he signed an artist development deal with SSM Nashville on Monday. SSM Nashville is located on Nashville's Music Row. “I got the email this morning that says welcome to the team,” said Slater on Tuesday.
Each year SSM Nashville signs two developing country artists — one male and one female — and Slater was the male artist SSM Nashville chose this year.
Slater's journey to a recording contract began last fall when he won the KJUG Country Talent Showdown at the Tulare County Fair. With the win Slater earned the chance to perform at Alan Jackson's prestigious A.J.'s Good Time Bar where he had the chance to perform for representatives from three record labels.
Among those who saw him at A.J.'s Good Time Bar were representatives from SSM Nashville who eventually signed Slater.
If all works out well, Slater could eventually sign a full-time recording contract with a record label, including SSM Nashville. But the plan is really for SSM Nashville to develop Slater so he's discovered by a bigger record label, such as Sony, and that record label signs him.
SSM Nashville works with Sony. “They're really a start up label,” said Slater about SSM Nashville.
Slater said he should record several songs with SSM Nashville by the end of August. The decision will then be made as to which one of those songs will be released as a single to be played on radio stations to see how it does on the Billboard Country chart.
If that single does well, another one of Slater's songs would be released as a single and if that single does well, too, then that could lead to Slater signing with a bigger record label and going on tour by next summer.
In the meantime Slater plans to continue to perform in this area, traveling back and forth between Nashville and here. Slater will continue to perform in this area with his band, Tulare Dust, which also includes Bronson Hopper on bass and Carlos Banuelos on drums. Hopper will also be recording with Slater in Nashville.
Slater said he should be performing at various locations in Nashville as well. “They can hook me up with different gigs around the Nashville area,” said Slater about what SSM Nashville told him. “I'm still testing the waters you know.”
But if the first single does as well as planned then it's likely Slater will have to stay in Nashville full-time. “If it does well I'll probably eventually move out to Nashville,” he said. “I'll have to be back there.”
As part of the deal SSM Nashville is paying for the recording costs and living expenses in Nashville, including providing an apartment. But there is a $12,000 rights fee Slater must pay to keep the rights to his music and lyrics. Slater has set up a GoFundMe page to help him raise the funds for the expenses he needs to pay for that can be accessed at www.gofundme.org and doing a search for Nick Slater.
“They're my songs, my music,” Slater said. “I don't want anybody else doing my music.”
And Slater said the recording costs SSM Nashville is funding are significant. “It costs a ton of money to put it on a chartered radio station,” said Slater about the single that will be released.
Slater said he has written a couple of new songs and one of those songs will likely be the one that's released.
SSM Nashville's singer-songwriters have more than 50 songs recorded by major artists including Kenny Chesney, Gary Allan, the Oak Ridge Boys and Neal McCoy.
SSM Nashville president Patti Olsen-Garafola is recognized as the first female executive of a Nashville Major Record Label, having worked with MCA, Mercury, Atlantic and RCA.
Among the artists she has worked with is a Who's Who of country music including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Shania Twain and Garth Brooks.
Slater was the drum major for the Monache Marauder Band during his junior and senior years and went on to serve in the Marines.
He also continued to say he feels blessed and is grateful for the support everyone has given him.