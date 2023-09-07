The City of Porterville announced Nanlangka Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar as an Outstanding Business honoree during the Porterville City Council meeting on Tuesday.
This award, the second in 2023, recognizes the business’s contributions to renewing interest and increasing foot traffic to Downtown Porterville. It coincides with the launch of the $1,625,483 Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Project aimed at enhancing the Downtown Porterville business district.
Construction between Morton and Putnam began on the project on Tuesday. The project, which will cover Morton to Olive, is scheduled to be completed on November 3.
Established in 2017, Nanlangka Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar became the first teppanyaki restaurant in Porterville offering Japanese-style dining, where meals are grilled in front of guests over an open flame. Restaurant owner, Chanh Nanlangka, acquired his teppanyaki skills while working as a chef at San Francisco's renowned Benihana.
In 1995, he moved to Porterville and began working at Tokyo Bowl, a Japanese restaurant on Henderson Avenue. In 1997, he purchased Tokyo Bowl, which now employs nearly 20 and consistently draws large crowds for lunch and dinner.
In 2013, recognizing Tokyo Bowl's popularity and the growing demand for local dining options, Nanlangka embarked on the renovation of a vacant 3,926 square-foot restaurant, formerly Carmen's Mexican Restaurant. After a complete renovation, Nanlangka Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar opened its doors in 2017 at 560 N. Main Street in honor of Nanlangka's late parents.
At its launch, the restaurant seated 132 diners and employed 42. Guests enjoyed fire shows by Nanlangka and his teppanyaki chefs, along with a sushi menu.
The restaurant's success led to a 2019 expansion, adding 1,000 square-feet, a patio enclosure for private events, seating for 50 more guests, and 21 extra parking spaces. Nanlangka Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar now features seating for 182 guests, with room for 18 on the patio. The restaurant contributes to Porterville's economy, drawing customers from throughout the Central Valley.
Nanlangka states the restaurant's success is a reflection of the team’s hard work and that of his family, who have played a crucial role in its achievements and in maintaining a base of loyal customers. Souphan Nanlangka, Nanlangka’s wife, supports operations management, and his daughter, Mandy, is following in her father’s footsteps, preparing to open a boba shop in Porterville soon.
For more information about the City of Porterville’s Outstanding Business Recognition Program, visit Outstanding Business Recognition Program (porterville.ca.us).
For questions regarding the program, pcontact the City of Porterville’s Economic Development Division, EcDev@ci.porterville.ca.us or (559) 782-7460. To learn more about Nanlangka Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar, visit www.nanlangkaporterville.com.