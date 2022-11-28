The opening day of the annual Porterville Historical Museum Train Show on Friday was impressive.
I think the train and toy show is really neat and for a lot of adults this brings back memories of childhood, said Cassandra Campos, who was looking at the metal sculptures and toys made by
Joe Sanchez at the Porterville Museum. Daniel Ramirez who was with her said, "This is really cool."
Margarita Lozano visited with her family and said the train and toy show was incredible. With all the hard work the museum members put into the show. They also enjoyed seeing the exhibit of Joe Sanchez, who told them about his creations. "It was an honor to meet him," said Lozano.
Lozano's grandchildren Damian, Diego and Dayana with her daughter Claudia and son Jonathan had a great time. And they certainly enjoyed the special train table with the push buttons for kids. Miguel Soto, who was helping with the table, said he was enjoying his first time helping at the museum.
Other first time visitors were Bennet Sanchez-Todd, 5, from Sacramento, with his aunt and uncle Kara and Gunnar Shelton from Visalia. It was their first time at the Porterville Museum and the train show. "Tom Shelton told us about the train exhibit. It is really cool," said Kara, who'd like to get Bennet a train.
There were over 70 visitors to the museum on Friday, November 25, with plenty more expected on the weekend.
Susan Uptain, museum treasurer, said, "If you post a picture of the train show on social media, your child gets to pick a toy from the museum treasure box." That is proving to be very popular with local families.
Karen Gilmer brought her grandson Seth to see the trains from Visalia. "The trains bring back such happy childhood memories for the whole family. Her Dad had a whole large train layout with 8 control panels, so this show was a special outing for them all.
"This really makes you use your whole imagination," said George Gilmer. "You can spend plenty of time in one spot looking at the details in everything. If you breeze through you are being lazy."
It took Rich Stover 7 years to complete his large "N" gauge train layout that is in the vestibule of the museum when you walk in the front door.
Another family visited the museum in the early afternoon and Rich Stover told them about his amazing layout. "This definitely brings back memories from childhood and our Dad and grandfather who bought us Lionel trains which we still have. They are on display, not set up in a layout. We also have a "N" gauge at home, said Garrett Holliman. HIs brother, Andrew, and his wife Stella, drove from Fresno to see the train show for their daughter, Paige, 14, to see. "It's very cool," she said.
The Holliman family were great train enthusiasts, and their grandfather Brady, his son Jerry, and grandsons Garrett and Andrew used to watch the train the 4449 on its route up to Fresno. They even had the train schedule to follow about 30 years ago.
It was a wonderful opening day for the train show with many more to follow. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be making special appearances from the North Pole on Saturday, December 10 and Saturday, December 17, so children and their families can visit.
"Porterville is of course famous locally for their train and toy show," said Dorothy Wagy, "but what I like as a board member is that families come back and tell their stories about the trains through the years. To see the delight on their faces when they see that the layouts are changed every year, is priceless. I appreciate what the engineers do when they work so hard for the 2 months preparing the train exhibit."