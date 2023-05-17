On Saturday the Central California Model Railroad and Historical Society members had a few train demonstrations and model trains on show, and members had items for sale at the Porterville Historical Museum D Street Train Show.
There were also all kinds of train related items and things to see for adults and youngsters alike, as well as the fascinating displays and exhibits at the historical museum which is a gem in the community.
"We put this show on not knowing how much interest there would be in Porterville," said Joanne Albers, "and people were showing up well before opening time with their children, in-laws, and grandparents."
"Your museum is beautiful," said Chuck Brough, from Clovis, "It was here that I found out about the Supreme Order of the Knights of the Facebush which was formed in 1861, which was for people who had beards. I also learned about Jim McKinney. We've had a great time here, our group of 13 people with the CCMRHS. Our members are from Springville all the way to Coarsegold. And we've all had a great time."
A member of the Visalia Electric Railroad club Joe Bencivengo said this was the first time they'd had an off season train show and the turnout was amazing with all the kids and their families, "They've exceeded our expectations."
Lots of happy kids left the museum with new train sets their families had purchased, said a museum staff member.
Dave Ochoa, 3, was looking at all the train displays and memorabilia. A family member said, "I'm in awe of all these layouts and the ingenuity. And the details that make them look so real. I love the trolleys andI love anything with Mickey Mouse."
Train club member Hiran Elvitigala said it was the first time they'd done the show, and they got the word out and the turnout was really good. “We'd like the younger generation to learn about the fun and imagination it takes to put together model train layouts,” Elvitigala said.
Lisa Watson of Portervile, said the model trains were new to her and said everything was wonderful. "I had no idea of the detail of it all, both in the trains and the layouts."
Tamra Stewart spoke about the trains and the museum having such a wide variety of exhibits and how they change the exhibits. She also said the wonderful tribute to veterans was especially meaningful to her, her father, and family, since her dad is a Vietnam veteran, "We always come and pay our respects. That is something that the town of Porterville definitely does right.”
"The Porterville train show was so engaging for my children and the museum gave us a fun local history lesson. Everyone should attend or visit our museum," said Stewart. Her husband Scott, sons Ganith, 9, Eldric, 8, and Naydin, 2, were with her, and were enthralled by the exhibit.
"I'm very new to the Visalia Electric Railroad Modelers And Historical Society but they are a bunch of wonderful people from all walks of life who have experience in all aspects of trains and model train railroading and gauges. It's good if you do it right, with the members who can help you. Especially if you are spending some money. It's very creative, but also complicated," said Brian Pugnetti.
Pugnetti is a member of the Visalia Electric Railroad Modelers club.
Melissa Castillo and her husband, and son Isiaih Castillo and Joseph Landucci looked at the large N gauge layout created by Rich Stover, with the lake, trains, mountains and town. "This is a good adventure for the boys," said Melissa.
Museum treasurer Susan Uptain, remarked, "The train show was a spectacular success. It was terrific."
Frank Spina, a longtime model train aficionado and collector, said so many people came to the train show, and looked at the museum exhibits and were impressed. "A lot of those people had never been to the museum before."