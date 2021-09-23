A new digital sign has been installed at the Porterville Historical Museum.
The new digital sign was installed by Jack Smith’s Sign of Tulare, on Wednesday. A wireless antenna will be installed, said museum treasurer Susan Uptain, with David Hawley downloading a computer program to have the new sign working.
Hawley works part-time at both the museum and the Porterville Public Library.
It will take a while, Uptain said. “Nothing is easy,” she said.
Stan Edwards initially connected with the Porterville Historical Museum through mutual respect and friendship for photographer and historian Jeff Edwards, who passed away earlier this year, and his family, and donated funds toward the digitization of Edwards photographs along with fireproof filing cabinets for museum.
Bank of Sierra also donated monies to the museum for the digitization project, which will be and ongoing project for years.
“Stan Edwards then expressed a desire to replace the old museum marquee with a state-of-the-art digital sign, and he had a very clear vision of what he wanted and has funded the sign in its entirety,” said Hawley, who's the person who was usually up on the ladder manually changing the letters on the former sign. We are very excited and pleased about the new sign.
“There will be a commemorative plaque for Stan Edwards at the museum. It has been a pleasure working with him. He knew what he wanted and it has been smooth sailing putting the project together. Especially a project of this magnitude.”