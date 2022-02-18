The spirit of community service is alive and well in Porterville.
The Porterville Historical Museum want to make sure that point was delivered and it was judging by the large turnout for the museum's special new exhibit on Friday as the museum held a gala for the exhibit, Salute To Service. The exhibit will be featured at the museum for about the next six weeks. The museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It's a really nice turnout,” said museum treasurer Susan Uptain. “I'm really happy with it.”
More than 100 years of community service in Porterville is displayed in the exhibit. Not only is exhibit a tribute to the community's service clubs but also to all those who serve including the military, police, fire and rescue and volunteers.
Among the highlights in an actual bald eagle 100-plus years old that was displayed at the Eagles Lodge on Main Street. The bald eagle is accompanied with a photo from the 1923 Porterville Armistice Day Parade of an Eagles Lodge float going down Main Street.
The float has a banner that reads: “Eagles pulling for old age pensions.” Also at the back of the float is the bald eagle that's now display at the museum.
Porterville Library Junctions which has been establishing “little libraries” in Porterville and the surrounding area was also prominently displayed at the exhibit. The organization has a goal of establishing 100 library junctions in honor of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library. Friday of course was the two-year anniversary of the fire.
PLJ also displayed one of its showpiece library junctions designed by Jeanette Brewer that's now on sale. More information is avaiable by emailing info@scidip.net
PLJ also had a video that along with featuring its organization also featured a “book bike” from another community. While the Porterville Public Library has a bookmobile for such tasks as providing resources for local schools, the PLJ's Tim Baker also said it would be nice if Porterville had a large tricycle that could transport books all over town. “I'd love to have one here,” Baker said.
The Porterville Public Library also had a display case for its adult literacy program which includes the adult learning center that's located in the City Hall's annex building adjacent to Centennial Park. The case is underneath the model that was used to raise funds for the band mural at Centennial Park.
The adult literacy program — Read To Succeed — provides reading, writing and basic math instruction to adults. The program is funding by the California State Library. Volunteer tutors work with adults in the program.
“The only requirement is a heart to help an adult with reading and writing,” library assistant/literacy assistant Annamarie Olson said about anyone who wants to become a tutor. Those who want to become a tutor can call the library, 784-0177.
Other clubs prominently displayed in the exhibit are the Porterville Lions Club, the Porterville Zonta Club, the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Poterville, the Elks Lodge, the Porterville Garden Club and VFW Post 9499 of Springville. That exhibit features the book written by Vietnam veteran Steve D. Schultz “We Marched Through Hell,” which chronicles the experiences of many local veterans.
The permanent display that's a tribute to firefighters is also part of the exhibit and the plaque saved from the library fire that was dedicated when the library was renovated in 1975 is part of that display.
Among those who attended the gala were Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib, a member of the Breakfast Rotary Club, who was heavily involved to developing the Breakfast Rotary display.
Breakfast Rotary president and Stafford's Chocolates owner Rob Taylor also donated a Stafford's gift basket for the event. Drawing tickets were sold for the gift basket at the gala.