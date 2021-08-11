Longtime Porterville historian Bill Horst as it could appropriately be put, took his latest honor in stride.
Horst has already been honored with a brick at Camp Nelson. But there people can't walk on it.
That won't be the case at the Porterville Historical Museum. “They can stomp on it our here,” Horst said.
There will be 250 bricks laid out in the front of the museum for museum supporters to honor their loved ones as a fundraiser for a fire suppression system for the museum. Those honored can be living or deceased and Horst is one of the four most prominent Tulare County historians being honored who's still alive.
The four bricks honoring the historians will be placed first and together. Along with Horst they will honor longtime Porterville historian Jeff Edwards, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 98; longtime Porterville historian Ina Steiner; and Tulare County historian Annie Mitchell.
But Horst also took his latest honor seriously. “It is an honor, yes,” he said.
The museum has sent out information on the fundraiser to all those on its mailing list and has already received a large response. “We have people from all over the country that are buying them for their parents and grandparents,” museum treasurer Susan Uptain said.
Each brick will be engraved with “In Honor Of” followed by the name of the people being honored. Each brick costs $100.
The bricks are being sold to raise funds for a fire suppression system for the museum that will cost $18,000. The system will include 15 to 20 smoke alarms to be placed throughout the museum.
Sprinklers can't be placed in the museum as water would ruin many of the artifacts, displays and documents at the museum. But the system will be state of the art in which firefighters from nearby fire station 71 would be able to immediately respond in the case of a fire. “This is a serious system,” Uptain said.
Forms are available at the museum for those who are interested in purchasing a brick. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday.