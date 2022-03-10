Ernie Nichols takes pride in being able to sell the historic Muller House in Porterville. And he hopes somebody locally will be able to buy it.
The restoration of the historic house on E Street that's more than 100 years old is now complete and Nichols with Keller Williams is the agent for the house. The listing price for the house will be $589,900 when it's officially listed on Friday.
Shaun Vasquez Crittendon took on the restoration of the house as a father/son project when the two moved from Orange County to Porterville. Vasquez's father died in 2020. Vasquez has since had to buy the family home in Orange County and is having to sell the Muller house.
He came into contact with Nichols who just happened to grow up in the neighborhood where the house is located. “That's how I got the listing,” Nichols said.
“I grew up right here on E Street right down the corner. I know all the neighbors. I used to play hide and seek in this house. I know this house inside and out.”
Nichols will hold an open house at the Muller home just for those who live in the neighborhood on Sunday morning. He will then hold an open house for the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be provided during the open house.
“I've got a lot of people who want to come see the house,” he said. “I have a feeling there's going to be a long line of people.”
Nichols said the open house could last past 3 p.m. “depending on how many people show up. There's a lot of people interested in this home, just to get a glimpse.”
Nichols said he expects the house to sell quickly. “This is their window of opportunity,” said Nichols about those interested. “Once it sells, that will be it. I'm trying to make it as easy as possible for the public.”
He said people from all over have shown interest in the house, but hopes somebody locally will buy it. “I'm really hoping somebody from here is able to buy the house,” he said.
Nichols will also hold a showing for other agents and brokers at the house on Monday. Those interested can then make appointments for private showings of the house beginning on Tuesday.
Those who have any questions about the house need to contact Nichols, 350-0275 and he's the only one who should be contacted, he said.
The Muller House dates back to the early 20th century and was designed by Porterville architect F.W. Griffin, who designed many buildings and schools in the Porterville area at the time.
“I'm just taking great pride that I got this listing,” Nichols said.