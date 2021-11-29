Jeff Edwards, beloved photographer and historian, and the go-to man for any information about Porterville, or any of the surrounding communities, had a bench dedicated to him at the Porterville Municipal Golf Course on Sunday.
The bench is inscribed to Jeff Edwards on one side, and to his brother Glen Edwards on the other. Both were keen golf enthusiasts, as well as photographers in Porterville, and were involved in the community.
His nephews Steve and Chris Edwards, and over a dozen of his long time friends, and golf enthusiasts from the club were at the dedication, and spoke words in remembrance of their friendships and shared adventures.
Terry Banes said, “Jeff lives forever in the memories we keep. He’s not gone . . . he’s taking pictures.”
Michael Gonzales, his longtime friend, spoke about the night-golf tournament they had to raise funds to purchase the bench in honor of Jeff, and said both he and Robert Butler used to drive Jeff everywhere, when he could no longer drive. They’ve known him for well over 50 years, and would take Jeff to lunch, or even on drives around Porterville, and anywhere else he wanted to go.
“Jeff knew everything about everyone,” said Gonzales. “He knew so much about the history of the surrounding area, especially the Yokut Indians, the Tule River Reservation, but also about the Indians who migrated up the Valley near Tulare Lake.
“At 98 he remembered everything. He didn’t miss a breath.”
Jeff’s nephews Steve and Chris thanked the Golf Course and the community for all their support for their uncle Jeff and their father Glen.
“They both loved Porterville,” said the Edwards brothers.
Adrian Gonzales said, “I wished I’d known Jeff longer. I did get to work with him on my documentary about the golf course, and Jeff liked it. It was more like a home movie, and it was about Jeff doing what he loved, talking about the golf course and its history.”
“Jeff was as gregarious as they come,” said Michael, “He never met a stranger.”
Michael wanted to mention the groundskeepers at the golf course and club; Fernando, Tristan, and Carlos, and all the previous employees who have done the job of keeping the course and maintaining it.
He said the tournament to raise the funds for the bench in honor of Jeff was a tremendous success.
Something many of the men speaking at the memorial on Sunday said about Jeff was he was tough. They said he’d been in the Army, and reminisced about all of Jeff’s many stories. They spoke about how he was involved in the community, how he supported the golf club, and all the kids in the community.
Casey Butler, the golf pro at the club, said, “I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend with Jeff, and I’m grateful for the relationship my daughter, Kenslie, 7, had with him. He was like a grandfather to her.”