17-year-old Yasoda Satpathy, graduated from her undergraduate medical studies in December 2021 from California Northstate University in December, 2021 and participated in that school's graduation ceremony in May, 2022.
On Friday she participated in her white coat ceremony as she was officially welcomed to UC San Diego Medical School. She's a member of the UC San Diego Medical School Class of 2026. She's on track to graduate with a Bachelor of Science Doctor of Medicine, BSMD, from medical school in seven years, when she's 21.
She was in a BS-MD program, which combines the 8 years of college and medical school into 7 years and eliminates the requirement to apply to medical school.
But after finishing her undergrad studies in 2.5 years at California Northstate she decided to go through the extensive application process to apply to UC San Diego School of Medicine for the school's strong research programs. Only 40 percent of applicants receive an acceptance to an allopathic medical school each cycle nationwide, and UC San Diego School of Medicine, UCSD SOM, has an acceptance rate of only 1.72 percent.
"I was really fortunate to be able to secure a position at UCSD SOM," said Satpathy. "And to be quite honest, undergrad was not easy. At one point, I was juggling 17 credits of courses, which included organic chemistry, one of the most difficult courses for a pre-medical student, MCAT preparation, applications, and extracurriculars like volunteering and research. Despite this workload, I was able to score a 99th percentile MCAT score during my first attempt.
“My college experience was also very unique due to COVID. My college transitioned to virtual classes during my first year, so adjusting to a new format of classes created new challenges for me. At the same time, I watched how healthcare professionals responded to the health challenges created by this pandemic. I remember one of my mentors asking me whether I was sure this was a path that I wanted to take, and, despite experiencing a pandemic and seeing some of the worst sides of entering the field of medicine, my answer remains a resounding yes.
“Nevertheless, the pandemic made it very difficult to study virtually and seek clinical opportunities, but I learned to modify my studying practices and seek remote and virtual volunteering opportunities to learn more about the clinical aspects of medicine and healthcare. Every minute spent was absolutely worth it! It is a privilege for me to become a healthcare professional who has the opportunity to serve individuals during some of their most trying times.”
Growing up in Porterville highlighted just how severe the nationwide shortage in physicians is and how widespread the effects can be, Satpathy said. “I hope that my small contributions can help alleviate these effects and rebuild more trust in healthcare,” she said.
Satpathy was 16 when she took the MCAT, and she started medical school at 17 in August. “My path to medicine presented unique challenges that I learned to work around, so I am very passionate about making sure that those who come after me do not face the same problems.,” she said.
During her “break” between finishing her undergrad work in December, 2021 and the start of medical school in August, Satpathy worked as an organic chemistry and general chemistry tutor to assist students at her college who struggled with those courses, mentored elementary school children in underserved areas in Sacramento, and helped fellow college students apply for medical school.
“I would encourage any individuals interested in the field of healthcare who will be reading this article to feel free to reach out to me to learn more about the path to medicine or the resources I used to get into medical school.
"I know I definitely would not be here without the support of my parents and the kindness of my entire support system, and I am very grateful to all of the people who have been there for me throughout this process, my parents, friends, teachers, mentors, and more.”
Satpathy said in-person studies are especially important for pre-med students because a major part of their studies is based on social interaction.
“One of the reasons why I love medicine so much is that you need strong academic and social skills,” she said. “The second social aspect is usually explored through shadowing, volunteering, and mentorship, but the pandemic created barriers for this.
“Nevertheless, I think the pandemic definitely accelerated the digital transition in the medical field with the use of tools like telemedicine. Digital medicine requires its own set of unique skills, e.g. looking at a camera instead of at a person’s face to show that you are listening, but we had a lot of practice with such skills during the pandemic. I do wish this transition could have happened under better circumstances, but perhaps we can take it as a very small silver lining to the pandemic."
Satpathy completed her undergrad Health Science Degree, and concentrated on Biopsychology, which recognizes the need to tailor the entire treatment plan per patient, because everyone is different.
In general, she was already thinking about medical school and residency, and said, "I'd love to come back to the Central Valley to practice."
When asked about burnout, she said early in the pandemic, when It was emotionally taxing, she learned to cope, by pacing herself and prioritizing. She also took the time to be with her family and friends, and pursued her hobbies of dancing and playing the violin, and had fun when she founded a Badminton Club, "which was really a great way to take care of ourselves."
Satpathy attended Sequoia Middle School and then graduated from high school from Inspire Charter School in Visalia in 2019. She participated in dual enrollment courses at Porterville College and the College of the Sequoias. She also played the violin in the Porterville Strings.
In addition she volunteered at the Roger S. Goode Cancer Center and worked under doctors there.