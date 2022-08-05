A new non-denominational church will hold its first services in Porterville on Sunday, August 14.
The Move Of God Ministry Full Gospel Church will hold its first services on Sunday, August 14. The church is located at 384 Lowery.
Local businessman Darin Garrett, who owns Jake's Roofing, and his wife, Celeste, bought the property and renovated the location for the church to be located.
Each Sunday, beginning on August 14, Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m., the morning service will be held at 11 and the evening service will be held at 6 p.m. Services will feature live music performed by a Christian band made up of church members. Terrell and Elaine O'Neal will serve as the pastors for the church.
The church also plans to host youth night services every Thursday night. The church will also have a food ministry to provide for those in need in the community.
The first evening service on August 14 will be a revival and will feature Jay Hurt, co-founder of New Life 313 ministries, with his wife, Connie. For three decades, Hurt's ministry has reached 1,000's of people each month with his message of “Purpose” across the country and many other nations. Hurt challenges people to live a “Life of Excellence” through Jesus Christ.
Hurt is an author, recording artist, songwriter, multi-media host and works in evangelism, church planting and missions.
The Word of God Ministry is dedicated to empower all people through the message of Jesus Christ.
For more information on the Word of God ministry visit www.moveofgodministries.net
For more information on New Life 313 ministries, visit newlife313.life For more information about Porterville's Move Of God Full Gospel Church, call 359-0079.