Dressed for Dia de los Muertos, Lydia Venegas poses at the Springville Mosaic Wall during the Springville Fall Festival on Saturday. The Springville Mosaic Wall is an all volunteer community project which has been on going since 2004. There were lots of activities and many booths to keep everyone entertained at the Springville Fall Festival, including live music by the Eaton Pyles String Band and an assortment of food. The event also had a beer garden. The event was put on by the Springville Community Club’s Apple Festival Committee.

