The best man — or woman — for the job. That's what it comes down to for the Porterville Police Department.
And it just so happens the best person for the job for the Porterville Police Department has been turning out more to be a woman.
Twenty percent of Porterville Police Officers in the department are women as 16 of the 79 full-time officers in the department are now women. The Porterville Police Department also has a part-time officer at Porterville College.
The most recent officer to be sworn in to the department was Patricia Medina, who was sworn in as a Porterville Police Officer on September 16. Medina had previously worked as an emergency medical technician for Imperial Ambulance.
The Porterville Police Department has hired eight female officers over the last two years. And it's looking like more female officers will be joining the department. Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow said in looking at hiring future officers, several of the candidates are women, and they appear to be some of the best candidates.
When looking at the entire department, 34 percent of all of the department's full-time employees are women as the majority of civilian employees in the department are women. Of the 37 civilian employees in the department, 23 are women.
Castellow said he doesn't believe there's another law enforcement agency in the area with as high of a ratio of female police officers as his department. And he said he also believes his department is among the most diverse as well when it comes to the positions that are filled by women.
There are women who serve as detectives and school resource officers and Ana Moreno serves as a K-9 officer with the department. While the department has hired eight female officers in the last two years, among the remaining female officers is many years of experience. “Some of them have been here for a while,” Castellow said.
Among them is Lieutenant Rose Gurele, the first female lieutenant in Porterville Police history, who coordinates the annual National Night Out in which the department interacts with the community. Gurele has 24 years of experience and is among the highest ranking female police officers in Tulare County.
“What I would say when it comes to the recruiting process — who is the best applicant who can do the best job for the department and for the city of Porterville,” Castellow said. “It's not based on male and female.”
Castellow restated that policy when it comes to hiring someone for a particular position as it comes down to the person who's best suited for that position and not based on the person being male or female.
“They just so happen to be female,” added Castellow about the growing number of women being hired because they were the best candidates.
He also said the hiring of more women has “become a benefit for us” as he admitted women can be better suited for certain situations such as when children have to be interviewed.
“Children seem to do better when being interviewed by a female officer or female detective,” said Castellow, who added such instances have helped the department solve cases.