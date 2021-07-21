Eagle Mountain Casino had two more big winners this past weekend totaling moe than $47,000. Osasogie of Porterville, shown in the photo, won a jackpot of $17,404.18, “I was playing one of my favorite machines Dragon Link” she said. “We decided to take a trip after a long day at work and I got really lucky."
Another guest playing a $1 spin took home a huge jackpot of $30,532.66 on a Lightning Link Machine. Including the jackpots of this past weekend, the casino has given out more than $80,000 in jackpots in the first two weeks of July. More than 10,000 winners have taken home jackpots in the first half of the year, totaling more than $22 million.