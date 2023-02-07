Imagine Community Arts Center together with Porterville Historical Museum members hosted a quilting workshop fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the museum and community.
More than 45 people together with a few volunteers attended the workshop and light luncheon and refreshments during the three hour event, which everyone seemed to enjoy.
The art form, which is possibly from colonial times or earlier, is accessible and can be used in all types of decoration, most recently in paper greeting cards.
Before the workshop Shayla Locke, who does marketing for Imagine Community Arts Center, said the center is a community based non-profit art program that has been teaching different art mediums and styles to both children and adults since 2010. Rebecca Ybarra Reyes is the organization's founder and director.
Reyes taught the quilling workshop Saturday and explained at the center, "We believe that every person is an artist, they just have to find their medium, be it ceramics, watercolor or acrylic painting, or street art. Our goal is to have a space where everyone can come and feel safe to express themselves."
Imagine Community Arts Center is moving to a new location at 63 S. Main Street, and expects to open later this month.
On Saturday the center held a Valentine's Day quilling workshop and lunch together with Porterville Historical Museum.
Locke explained the quilling art form and showed everyone various ways to form the quilled paper, while they also followed the designs displayed on the tables.
She also showed them various techniques to pinching the paper to changing the size of the twirled paper designs for the Valentine's Day heart card, while walking around and watching people's progress on their designs, or suggesting various techniques or approaches. People also decided to use different colors of paper sometimes.
"It's art — you can't go wrong. It's all different," said Kerri Verdon, who was sitting beside her friend Sherri Brazil, working at their designs and quilling their Valentine's Day cards. They've been friends since they were teenagers 40 years ago.
"I've had a great time with my best friends, friends, and co-workers, and I've made new friends," said Brazil.
"It's been a very nice day," said Verdon.
"It was a really enjoyable time with all the ladies and a gentleman. I've come here for events at the museum and they are always a lot of fun," said Lydia Eaton. "The quilling was fun. I've never done it before and had never heard of it."
The one man at the workshop, Robert Falls, said it was a fun thing to do for an afternoon activity.
Quinanne Short thought the quilling art was relaxing and easy to learn quickly, and said it was another lovely event at the museum.
Another woman said you needed patience for the quilling art form. But it's fun, and there's no wrong or right, she said. And it was fun to see everyone's designs, she added
Allison Riley, with Tessa Riley, and Abbie Riley, all were working diligently on their Valentines Day card designs, and had beautiful color combinations, and meticulous designs. Allison thought it was a lot of fun and not hard to do. But it was fun to see all the different designs and personalities put into each of the cards, she said.
Tessa remarked even though everyone was given the same materials, each of the cards were all different because of everyone's creativity.
Susan Craig was at the Quilling Workshop and thought about the educational value of quilling, and said it would be an amazing "colonial craft" to teach school children around Thanksgiving time. "It was also a nice quiet and relaxing escape from every day cares," she said.