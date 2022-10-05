More than 90 volunteers participated in the annual National Public Lands Day held at Success Lake, helping to make improvements to the lake area on Saturday, September 24.
Among the tasks done by the volunteers was planting 50 pine trees, painting more than a 1,000 feet of road curbs, cleaning and updating the project’s bulletin board, cleaning the project’s drought resistant garden and spreading sand in the playgrounds.
At the end of the day there were contributions to the prize drawing giveaway provided by Walmart Distribution Center, Eagle Mountain Casino, Starbucks, Black Bear Diner, Thai Kitchen, White River Prospector’s, Success Lake Marina, Home Depot, Southern Tulare County Sportsman Association and others.
Booths and other generous contributions were also provided by the Native Star Foundation, Central Valley Vietnam Veterans, Waste Management, Tule River Economic Development Corporation, Eagle Feather Trading Post, Svenhards, the State Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Tulare County Fire Department.
All of the volunteers enjoyed a Subway sandwich box for lunch and a T-shirt in appreciation for all their hard work.