A man accused of having a large quantity of illegal fireworks has been arrested.
Anthony Rodriguez, 50, was arrested
On Tuesday at about noon detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue. The driver, Rodriguez, was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal fireworks and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, for which he was arrested.
Further investigation led detectives to another location which was searched after a search warrant was obtained. Additional illegal fireworks were located and confiscated. As a result, a total of more 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized. Rodriguez was booked at the TCSO Jail.
The confiscated fireworks are considered dangerous and haven’t been deemed “Safe and Sane” by the California State Fire Marshal and don’t the “Safe and Sane seal. Examples of “dangerous fireworks” aren’t classified as “Safe and Sane” include mortar-style fireworks, Roman Candles, and bottle rockets.
The Porterville Police Department is currently collaborating with the Porterville Fire Department and Porterville Code Enforcement to target those engaged in the sales, possession, and detonation of illegal fireworks. Not only do these illegal fireworks pose a significant risk of injury to the user and those in the immediate area, they also pose a significant danger of causing structure and grass fires in surrounding areas,
PPD stated. Additionally, the detonation of illegal fireworks can have a significant negative impact on people and animals as well.
In addition to potential criminal charges, those involved in the sales of illegal fireworks, possession, or in the detonation of illegal fireworks, also face an administrative fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per Porterville City Ordinance. The homeowner can also be cited for detonation or illegal fireworks on their property, with the cases being submitted to Porterville Code Enforcement for the issuance of administrative fines.
For further information regarding fireworks that fall under the category of “dangerous fireworks,” refer to Section 12505 of the California Health and Safety Code.
The Porterville Police Department will continue their collaboration with the Porterville Fire Department and Porterville Code Enforcement with efforts to seize illegal fireworks through July 4.
Anyone with information regarding the sales, possession and detonation of illegal fireworks are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.