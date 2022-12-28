The storm that dumped a major amount of rain on Porterville was expected to give way to more patchy fog today and late tonight, but more storms were on the way for the rest of the week.
The National Weather Forecast as of Tuesday afternoon called for rain off and on Thursday and Friday with another major storm expected Saturday.
Today's forecast called for patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise it was expected to be cloudy with a high near 50. The forecast calls for patch fog after 3 a.m. Thursday, but again for it to be mostly cloudy tonight with an overnight low of 41.
The winter storm warning that was in effect on Tuesday was set to expire at 4 a.m. this morning. On Tuesday there was the possibility of 2 to 3 feet of snow above 8,000 feet, 1 to 2 feet of snow from 7,000 to 8,000 feet and 4 to 8 inches of snow from 6,000 to 7,000 feet.
The fog is expected to give way to rain on Thursday with a 50 percent chance of rain. A tenth to a quarter inch of rain is possible on Thursday.
The storm should continue late Thursday night with a 60 percent chance of rain. Rain is likely mainly after 10 p.m. with another tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Thursday's high is expected to be 51 with a low of 46.
The temperature should warm up somewhat on Friday with an expected high of 57 and a low of 51. There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday.
But then another major story similar to the one on Tuesday is expected with a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday. The forecast calls for rain likely mainly after 10 a.m. with three quarters of an inch to an inch possible.
Rain is also expected mainly before 4 a.m. late Saturday night with another three quarters of an inch to an inch possible.
While the rain is expected to subside after early Sunday morning there's still a chance of rain through early next week. There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday, New Year's Day.
While Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 52, there's a 40 percent chance of rain Monday night and a 50 percent chance of rain this Tuesday with between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch possible.
It was expected to be sunny in Camp Nelson today with increase clouds tonight. There's a 50 percent chance of snow in Camp Nelson on Thursday and a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday night with a high of 42 and a low of 36. New snow accumulation is only expected to be less than an inch on Thursday.
There's a chance of more rain on Friday with an 80 percent chance of rain on Saturday in Camp Nelson, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. On Saturday night it's expected to rain before 1 a.m. and then for it to rain and snow.
The chance of rain is 100 percent on Saturday night as rain could be heavy at times. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.
There's chance of rain and snow on New Year's Day, Sunday, a 30 percent chance of rain and snow on Monday, a 40 percent chance of rain and snow on Monday night and a 60 percent chance of rain and snow on Tuesday.