While Porterville's Monte Moore admitted sadly it comes after a close friend's death, he's privileged to honor that close friend. And Moore will honor that friend with an award named in Moore's honor.
The Oakland Athletics will posthumously honor Ray Fosse with the Monte Moore Excellence in Broadcasting Award in a pregame ceremony before Saturday's game when the A's play the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum. The game will begin at 4:07 p.m.
Moore will be there to present Fosse's wife, Carol, with the award. Fosse's two daughters will also be there for the ceremony.
The A's established the Monte Moore Award to honor those for excellence in broadcasting A's games. The award was introduced in 2021 when Moore was honored in a pregame ceremony at the Coliseum. Fosse will be the first official recipient of the Monte Moore Award on Saturday.
As the A's lead broadcaster during their golden years in which they won three straight World Series from 1972-1974, Moore was able to broadcast the games in which Fosse was a player for the A's. Fosse had a distinguished Major League Baseball career as he was a two-time all-star and he played for the A's 1973 and 1974 World Series Championship teams.
Fosse went onto become an Emmy Award winning announcer with the A's. He spent 37 years with the A's in their front office, serving mainly as a broadcaster. Up until 2022 for the last 36 years from 1986 through 2021, Fosse served as a radio and television broadcaster with the A's.
Moore also had a chance to work with Fosse in the broadcast booth. Moore became the lead announcer for the Athletics when they were still in Kansas City in 1962. He continued to do broadcasts for the A's from 1962 through 1977, continuing to work with the A's after they moved to Oakland in 1968.
Moore continued to be the A's television announcer through 1980. He also came back to work with the A's through the 1980s and 1990s and worked with Fosse for five years.
“He was my favorite announcer I ever worked with,” Moore said. “He was a very, very close friend.”
Fosse died last October at the age of 74 after a long bout with cancer.
Moore also established the annual Golf-A-Rama that was held for many years at River Island to raise funds for local youth and high school sports programs.
The event gave those a chance to golf with sports celebrities and Fosse was a regular participant of the event. “He helped me raise a lot of money,” Moore said. “He was a big fan of the Golf-A-Rama.”
As part of this weekend's festivities, Fosse will also be a part of a six-person class that will be inducted into the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony before Sunday's game. Fosse will be inducted with teammates Sal Bando and Joe Rudi and another former A's player Eric Chavez along with A's special advisor to player development Keith Lieppman and former clubhouse manager Steve Vucinich.
Fans in attendance at Saturday's game will also receive a Ray Fosse patch.