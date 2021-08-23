When the Oakland Athletics honored Monte Moore before Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants and asked him to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, Moore said he would do it on one condition.
“I told them I had to have my grandson be my catcher,” said Moore about his grandson, also named Monte.
So Moore threw out the ceremonial first pitch on a night in which the Athletics honored the longtime voice of the A's with an award named after him.
The Monte Moore Award will be presented every year to an individual for excellence in broadcasting Athletics' games. It was appropriate Moore was also named the winner of the inaugural award named after him.
Moore said he received some advice from A's manager Bob Melvin before throwing out the first pitch. “He said, 'aim high, don't aim low and throw it in the dirt.'” Moore heeded Melvin's advice and threw a perfect strike to his grandson.
Moore called Athletics games on radio from 1962-1977. He became the lead announcer for the Kansas City A's in 1962 and stayed with the team when it came to Oakland in 1968. During that time Moore broadcast 3,000 straight games.
He also announced on television for the A's from 1968-1980 and from 1988-1992. During his time with the A's he called games for four World Championship teams in 1972-1974 and in 1989.
He's best known for his calls during the A's hey day when they won three straight World Series from 1972-1974, referring to those teams as “The Swingin' A's.”
Moore now lives in Porterville, first coming to the community when he bought KTIP radio. After he bought KTIP he would still fill in for legendary announcers Bill King and Lon Simmons, who were both working for the A's when they had football assignments, King with the Raiders and Simmons with the 49ers.
On one weekend Simmons and King were both gone at the same time. Because both Simmons and King were gone, Moore was asked to do a simulcast, broadcasting on television and radio at the same time, for the first time.
As a result KPIX Channel 5, who had the rights to A's television games, asked Moore if he would serve as the team's television announcer. Moore did so for 50 games after coming to Porterville and continued as the A's television announcer for a few more years.
Moore was supposed to be honored with the broadcasting award named after him last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any ceremony from happening. “I figured that was going to be the end of it,” said Moore about any kind of ceremony being held.
But the A's went ahead with the ceremony on Friday and did it before they faced their Bay Area rivals, the Giants, which Moore said was something he appreciated because he was able to throw out the first pitch in front of more fans, including Giants fans.
“I thought it was a wonderful gesture on their part,” said Moore about the ceremony. “I thought the whole weekend up there was fantastic.
“It was a great experience. To be down here in Porterville and to be invited back up there for this, it was a special thing. The whole thing meant a whole lot to me.”
Moore added he was humbled by the award being named after him. “I was really surprised they did it,” he said.